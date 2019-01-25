AS Australia bakes through one of the hottest spells on record, a pest-control expert has warned about rats heading indoors in search of cool and shade. Neel Patel, a pest control technician, says that January […]
Scrap yard ablaze in Fyshwick
About 11pm yesterday (January 25) ACT Fire & Rescue was called to Lithgow Street to fight the blaze which also drew on additional help from ACT Rural Fire Service, ESA Mapping, ESA Resource Centre and Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting to get the fire under control by midnight. One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat stress.
No comments yet.