Scrap yard ablaze in Fyshwick

A LATE-night fire at a Fyshwick scrap-metal yard has been contained.

The fire blazes at the Lithgow Street scrap yard last night. Photo: ACT Fire&Rescue

About 11pm yesterday (January 25) ACT Fire & Rescue was called to Lithgow Street to fight the blaze which also drew on additional help from ACT Rural Fire Service, ESA Mapping, ESA Resource Centre and Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting to get the fire under control by midnight. One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat stress.

Meanwhile, around 3am today (January 26) firefighters were called to a house fire at Lutana Street in Lyons.
 The fire has been extinguished but ACT Fire & Rescue says it is leaving a crew on scene for public safety, while an investigation takes place.

