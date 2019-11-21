Seamless playing of a challenging ‘Olde England’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / “Ye Olde England”, The Phoenix Collective, Larry Sitsky Room, November 21. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

JUILLIARD School-trained pianist Dr Edward Neeman teamed up with the artistic director of Phoenix Collective, violinist Dan Russell, for a recital of lush music from Ye Olde England.

Laconic is an apt description for much of the music of Frederick Delius. His “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1”, which opened the program fits that narrative, as does dreamy, lush and sensitive. The quality of his music stands out for its individual and quickly changing compositional style.

When Delius is played by two such experienced and expressive musicians, the music sounds even better. And to paraphrase the American humourist novelist Mark Twain, this music is better than it sounds.

It is also challenging music, for the player and listener; it keeps the attention of the audience. Delius loved reoccurring motives and volume. At times, Neeman on piano played over Russell on violin. For such a sensitive composer, Delius could belt out a loud tune. This piece is played as one movement. It took 10 years for Delius to compose this work, due to it being rejected by his publisher and his military service before WWI.

The work ranged from dreamy to the sounds of fury and anger in the last part, most probably due to the coming war; it was seamlessly performed.

Russel spoke to the audience about the following piece, “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. He pointed out that it began its life as a piece for piano and violin. Being used to hearing this concert hall favourite for orchestra, it was refreshing to experience it for just the two instruments.

In fact, hearing it in this version gave the opportunity to encounter the underlying voice and clarity of the composition as opposed to it being played by an orchestra.

The sensitivity of Neeman’s playing was something else through the short solo piano parts. When both combined the music sparkled and whispered. The ending for solo violin, was played so softly I could hear the rosin on the bow as it slid across the strings; extraordinary stuff.

Percy Grainger’s “Molly on the Shore” is a rocking fast-paced ride that takes a listener to an interesting location. And, as a complete opposite to the first half of the concert, it was over as quickly as it began. This dancing little ditty was written as a birthday present for Grainger’s much-adored mother, Rose.

Beginning with a fiery burst, the “Sonata for Violin and Piano in E minor” by Edward Elgar, is a complex and substantial piece. It is also symphonic and achingly beautiful through the slow movement. This music requires both players to attack and devour the notes, and they did this with gusto. Their sound quality was like they had been playing together for years, rather than one of their first live performances together.

This was a concert full of extremely bright and passionate music. The playing matched every aspect of the music. And as an encore, “Song of the Morning” by Elgar, just to top things off.