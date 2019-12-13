Secret message revealed at the Mint

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Royal Australian Mint has revealed the secret message on its recently-released coin commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Following the recent completion of a nationwide competition, “Coincryption”, the Mint has now revealed that the message reads: “There is no greater honour than the trust of the Australian people or weightier burden than protecting the security of Australia and its people”.

Queenslander Andrew Olsson is the winner of the competition celebrating the secret and elusive world of spies and espionage. Olsson deciphered the secret message encrypted on the 50c uncirculated coin using a “One-Time Pad”, a key similar to that used by operatives during the Cold War.