Siblings celebrate through song and dance

Helen Musa
Siblings Daniel and Chiara Assetta… at The Q, October 27.

Arts editor HELEN MUSA‘s weekly wrap of all-things-arts in Canberra.

“SIBLINGSHIP” is a cabaret show following, through classic show tunes and pop music, the childhood journey of two real-life, all-singing, all-dancing, Italian-Australian siblings, Daniel and Chiara Assetta. Musical direction is by Canberra’s Nicholas Griffin. At The Q, Queanbeyan, October 27. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

Deborah Cheetham… at the National Portrait Gallery, 6.30pm, October 31.

INDIGENOUS composer Deborah Cheetham will be at Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s Australian Series concert, “Renewal”, featuring works by Ross Edwards, Cyrus Meurant and a newly commissioned work by Cheetham herself. At the National Portrait Gallery, Thursday, October 31. Book at cso.org.au

“The 39 Steps”… The Playhouse, October 29-November 2. Photo: Shane Reid

THE State Theatre Company of SA is back with their hit based on Alfred Hitchcock’s film version of John Buchan’s 1915 adventure novel “The 39 Steps” in which four actors perform 139 roles in 100 minutes. At The Playhouse, October 29-November 2. Book at 6275 2700.

Bootleg Beatles… Southern Cross Club, Woden, October 30.

THE Bootleg Beatles will mark the 50th anniversary of the album “Abbey Road” at the Southern Cross Club, Woden, Wednesday, October 30. Book at cscc.com.au

MIKEL Simic (“Mikelangelo”) will be the MC of “Halloween at The Hive,” teaming up with Jerikye and The King Hits to play “ghoulishly fun rock’n’roll” as part of his Shadow Walking tour with Melbourne songwriter Pete Lyrebird. At The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm, Thursday, October 31. Book at eventbrite.com.au or at the door. Under-18s entry by gold-coin donation.

FRIENDS of the School of Music are bringing back an old favourite concert, “Great Guitars of the ANU”. Classical-guitar students of Minh Le Hoang will play music from the Baroque to Latin America. At the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7.30pm, Friday November 1. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.

THE Australian Rugby Choir will perform choral classics, popular songs and more in its annual concert, “Singing with Men”. At the Southern Cross Club, Woden, 2pm, Sunday, October 27. Book at cscc.com.au 

Theatre organist David Gray… Albert Hall, 7.30pm, October 30.

VISITING Scottish theatre organist and pianist David Gray will perform music from the light classics to stage and screen, jazz and swing numbers on the 1933 Heritage Compton Theatre Pipe Organ and grand piano in the now centrally heated Albert Hall, 7.30pm, Wednesday, October 30. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.

