Sing and dance, the Austen festival’s back

By
Helen Musa
-
The Jane Austen Festival… April 12-14. Photo: Steven Shaw

THE Jane Austen Festival Australia is an annual celebration of everything Georgian, Regency and early Victorian, offering participants the opportunity to wear costumes, learn new skills, play games and sing and dance. The themes for this year are Austen’s novel “Northanger Abbey”, one of her juvenile works, “The History of England” and the 250th anniversary of James Cook’s first voyage to Australia and the Pacific. Highlights at the festival ball and the lakeside picnic. Albert Hall, April 12-14, details and bookings to janeaustenfestival.com.au

CANBERRA artists Marie Hagerty and Peter Vandermark are off to New York to exhibit in the Olsen Gruin Gallery (April 17-May 12). Friends of the Drill Hall Gallery made a donation towards the acquisition of Hagerty’s 2018 painting “Bowline”, thereby helping the artist on her way to the Big Apple.

Fusion MC… Kambri Cultural Centre, April 11.

IN “Show Passion Korea”, Korean performing groups, including Dong Rak Traditional Performing Arts Group, Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Fusion MC will present Korean cultural performances in Kambri Cultural Centre, 6.30pm, April 11. Free but register at eventbrite.com.au

CANBERRA Choral Society and the National Capital Orchestra, under the baton of Leonard Weiss, will present Vaughan Williams’ first symphony, with soprano Chloe Lankshear and baritone David Greco, as well as the Australian premiere of “On the Beach”, Christopher Gordon’s suite for orchestra and choir. At Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, April 13. Pre-concert talk by Gordon at 6.45 pm, book at premier.ticketek.com.au

Callum Henshaw… Wesley Music Centre, April 10.

CANBERRA guitarist Callum Henshaw is preparing to tour Japan, but will first present a mixture of old favourites from Barrios and Scarlatti, as well as music recently composed by the Cuban composer Leo Brouwer, at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, April 10. Tickets at the door.

Djuki Mala… Civic Square, April 12-13.

THE Djuki Mala troupe, formerly known as the Chooky Dancers, hail from Elcho Island in North East Arnhem Land and became internationally famous in 2007 when Frank Djirrimbilpilwuy uploaded a video clip of the group dancing their own interpretation of “Zorba the Greek”. They’ll be at Spiegeltent in Civic Square, April 12-13. Book at spiegeltentcanberra.com

