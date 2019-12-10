Smoke panic overwhelms emergency lines

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH predictions of more smoke in Canberra tonight (December 10), the ACT Emergency Services Agency is urging Canberrans to use the emergency number wisely.

On two occasions when heavy smoke has impacted the ACT, ACT ESA says the triple zero (000) centre has received about 200 calls.

In the lead up to tonight, ACT ESA is urging Canberrans to only call 000 to report unattended fire, saying it is for life threatening emergencies only.

The smoke from nearby fires in NSW is expected to be present in Canberra from 7pm.