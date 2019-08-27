Society invites music-lovers to sing in big show

Share Canberra's trusted news:

APPLICATIONS are now open for Canberra Choral Society’s annual “Come & Sing”, when music-loving members of the Canberra community are invited to join the choristers in rehearsing choral masterpieces, culminating with a performance with a professional conductor, soloists and a full orchestra in Llewellyn Hall.

This year an exciting performance of Handel’s tour de force “Messiah” is featuring a massed choir and dynamic orchestral forces, which will be conducted by maestro and the Canberra International Music Festival director, Roland Peelman.

Soloists will be soprano Amy Moore, mezzo soprano Stephanie Dillon, tenor Richard Butler and bass Andrew O’Connor.

There are no auditions – a love of singing is the only requirement.

Applications to trybooking.com close on September 30 and rehearsals commence on October 14. Handel’s “Messiah”, will be at Llewellyn Hall 7.30pm, Saturday, November 23.