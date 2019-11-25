Coastal contrasts from Heide and Wendy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA‘s “Arts in the City” column covering the latest arts news in Canberra.

PHOTOGRAPHER Heide Smith and painter Wendy Macklin are holding a joint, contrasting exhibition featuring the south coast, especially around Tuross Head. The Smiths moved there last year and Heide now has a ground-floor display space, while the Macklins are just down the road. The launch is at 18 Monash Avenue, Tuross Head, 2pm-4pm, December 7. Visitors welcome throughout the holidays, Sundays and by appointment. RSVP 0415 382905 or fotoheide@gmail.com

THE Canberra Knife Show is giving pride of place to a Damascus steel bread knife with a gidgee handle and a rivergum saya sheath, handmade by visiting US artist Delany Bal at Cuppacumbalong Homestead, Tharwa, on Sunday December 1.

FOR 10 days, a dozen artists from the ACT, NSW and Queensland roamed the outlying Greek island of Leros with Canberra artist and citizen of Leros, Michael Winters, capturing the mood and vistas of its ancient places. Now they’re exhibiting 60 paintings at The Q Gallery, Queanbeyan, until December 13.

CANBERRA Community Chorale, directed by Dan Walker, presents “An die Musik”, an evening of German Romantic music by composers including Franz Schubert, Robert and Clara Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, Fanny Hensel, Johannes Brahms and Josef Rheinberger. Radford College chapel, 7pm, Saturday, December 7. Book at canberracommunitychorale.com or tickets at the door (cash only).

LEGENDARY Canberra artist, eX de Medici, is exhibiting her own six-metre work “The Wreckers”, a sprawling scene of violence and destruction, and a landscape painting “Farmer and Foreigner”, created with Chinese-Australian artist Wei Rong Wu. At Sullivan+Strumpf gallery, 799 Elizabeth Street, Zetland, Sydney, November 30-December 21.

THE City Renewal Authority’s inaugural Dickson Grants and new round of City Grants are now open for projects that contribute to the cultural and economic life of public spaces in Civic, Braddon, New Acton and now Dickson. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000. Visit cityrenewalcbr.com.au

THE National Capital Orchestra, conducted by Lizzy Collier, is collaborating with The Vegetable Plot, a happy bunch of musicians led by Aspara Gus (Luke Escombe). They have recently been signed to ABC Music and their songs, jokes and banter have delighted young audiences around the country. The Magic Garden is at Albert Hall, 1pm and 3pm, Sunday, December 1. Book at trybooking.com.au

BRINDABELLA Orchestra’s final 2019 concert is light classical music by Borodin, Grieg, Chabrier, Schubert and others. It’s at Weston Community Hub Neighbourhood Hall, corner of Hilder and Gritten Streets, 2pm, Sunday, December 1. Entry by donation.