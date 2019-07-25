Speeding woman extradited to NSW

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN has been extradited from the ACT over an alleged pursuit and assaults against two NSW police officers in the state’s south.

Just before 8am yesterday (July 25), officers from the Monaro Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Federal Highway at Collector when they detected a Hyundai Getz sedan allegedly travelling 144km/h in a 110km/h zone.

When the sedan failed to stop as directed, a police pursuit was initiated; however, it was later terminated due to safety reasons.

Shortly before 9am, with the assistance of the ACT police, officers arrested the driver, a 30-year-old woman, while the vehicle was stopped at traffic lights in Canberra.

Police will allege in court that, during the arrest, the woman bit a male senior sergeant on the arm and attempted to grab his firearm before biting another senior constable on his hand.

She appeared at ACT Magistrates Court, where NSW police sought and were granted her extradition.

The woman was escorted by car to Queanbeyan Police Station, where she was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed, motor vehicle exceed speed more than 30km/h, and outstanding warrants.

She was refused bail to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court today (July 26).