Steampunk film tops the local film festival section

THE Canberra Short Film Festival continues apace until the weekend and the 2019 results are out, with awards made in local, national and international categories from 380 entries.

Well-known Canberra film identity and animator Marisa Martin took out the award for best film (Canberra) for her quirky steampunk-inspired film, “Della Mortika: Carousel of Shame”.

“CityNews” art critic Johnny Milner, wearing another hat, took out the award for best director (Canberra), for his scary moody historical drama, “The Chosen Vessel”, filmed on a property near Braidwood.

Persian short films will be screened at Dendy at 7pm tonight (Wednesday, September 18) , then there’ll be an all-ages screening session at the Margaret Hendry school from 6pm on Thursday and a short flicks night from 6pm on Friday night, also at Margaret Hendry School, 100 Sutherland Crescent in Taylor.

The “Best of the Fest” screening has been postponed, date to be advised.

The full list of results is below:

CANBERRA:

Best Film went to MARISA MARTIN for “Della Mortika: Carousel of Shame”.

Best Director went to JOHNNY MILNER for “The Chosen Vessel”.

Best Cinematography went to WILL JORDT for “#fail”.

Best Editing went to MICHAEL HANSON for “You Are Enough”.

Best VFX went to ADAM WALKER for “Story Time”.

Best Sound Design went to NICK MUNNINGS and JOHNNY MILNER for “The Chosen Vessel”.

Best Art Direction went to JANE INYANG for “Australian Sweetheart”.

Highly Commended in Cinematography went to ELLIOT CERAMIDAS for “Dagger One”.

NATIONAL:

Best Film went to DANIEL KNIGHT for “Troll Bridge”.

Best Director went to TESS EMERSON for “Natalie”.

Best Cinematography went to TIM TREGONING for “Brolga”.

Best Editing went to SHANNON MIHAELAS for “Natalie”.

Best Production Design went to ISOBELLE AMIE for “Bloom”.

Best SFX went to CHRISTIAN BLOCK for “Troll Bridge”.

Best Screenplay went to LAUREN BAILEY and NICK CAIN for “Before I Go”.

Best Score went to ABBIE POBJOY for “Backing up Biliti”.

Best Actor went to NICK CAIN for “Before I Go”.

Best Actress went to ARNIJKA LARCOMBE-WEATE for “Natalie”.

Highly Commended went to LU BORGES for “DIY”.

INTERNATIONAL:

Best Film went to CYRUS NESHVAD for “Portraitiste”.

Best Director went to LILY LANDECY for “La Chrysalide”.

Best Cinematography went to KATAYOUN PARMAR for “You’re Still Here”.

Best Editing went to DANIEL DAVID STEWART and JESSICA ROSE for “Blow Out”.

Best Production went to SAM JOHNSON for “Earthy Encounters”.

Best Score went to WAGNER CINELLI for “Acaiaca”.

Best Screenplay went to ALIREZA GHASEMI for “Extra Sauce”.

Best Sound Design went to RAMIN ABOLSEDGH for “You’re Still Here”.

Best Production Design went to “Mellow Yellow”.

Best Actor went to ANTONIO LALLO and BEN JANSSEN in “Extra Sauce”.

Best Actress went to ARIELLE HALLER-SILVERSTONE in “Sac de Merde”.

Highly Commended went to ROSLEE YUSOF in “Kinship: A Short Film”.

UNDER 18s:

Best Film went to TED PEARSON for “Reflective Abstraction”.

Highly Commended went to TESSA HILL for “This is a Teenage Love Letter”.

Highly Commended went to THAINE WOOD for “found”.

FIRST NATIONS:

Best Film went to ADRIAN POWERS for “Brolga”.

Runner Up went to NEVANKA McKEON for “Jade Runner”.

Runner Up went to VICTORIA THOMPSON for “Swallows”.

Highly Commended went to WAGNER CINELLI for “Acaiaca”.

Highly Commended went to ANTONIO COELLO for “The Creation of the World”.

DOCUMENTARY:

Best Film for NEVANKA McKEON for “Jade Runner”.

STF/Dendy Award went to NIC VEVERS for “The Green Light”.

STF/Dendy Student Award went to JAMES ANDERSON for “The Underdog”.

MUSIC VIDEO:

Best Film went to ELEANOR EVANS and GIOVANNI AGUILAR for “Imaginé”.

Highly Commended went to MICHAEL RIDLEY for “RAT!hammock – Ghost”.

Highly Commended went to ALEX CAMPBELL for “Billy Fox – Let’s Be Honest”.

Highly Commended went to MAKEL ARRAIZ for “Neon Palms – Kiss me Malibu”.

TWO-MINUTE FILM:

Best Film went to SOPHIE HOLLOWAY for “Teddy Bear”.

Highly Commended went to ÖMER COLAK for “Plus One”.

Highly Commended went to SOUDABEH KAMRANI for “sleepless”.

Highly Commended went to DANIEL SANGUINETI for “The Key”.

ANIMATION”

Best Film went to MARK C. SMITH for “Two Balloons”.

Highly Commended went to EGHBAL SHIRZAEI SANI for ”Greyish”.

Highly Commended went to STEVEN JERRAM for “Moon Above the Raging Sea”.

Highly Commended went to BEN McCULLOUGH for “Pipe Dream”.

Highly Commended went to STEFFIE YEE for “The Lost Sound”.