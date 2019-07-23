Study: Hands-on dads are more prone to jealousy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW international study has found fathers who invest time and money in their children are likely to be more jealous when their partner cheats on them compared with dads who are less involved.

Dr Geoff Kushnick, an anthropologist at the Australian National University (ANU), was part of the research team and says while previous studies have focused on differences between the sexes, this study investigated cultural differences including fathers’ involvement in their children’s upbringing.

“The critical finding from across the various populations we surveyed was that the more fathers invested in their kids, the more jealous they would feel if their wives or partners had sex with someone outside of the relationship,” Dr Kushnick says.

“Whether a person lives in a small village in Indonesia or in a bustling Los Angeles neighbourhood, norms regarding sexuality and fatherhood can have a big influence on the jealousy someone feels when they are betrayed by their life partner.”

The team, led by the University of California, surveyed 1048 men and women from 11 populations around the world, including urban areas in the US, India and Japan.

“We presented each respondent with a number of scenarios where they experience infidelity, such as their partner having sex with someone else. Then we asked them to report their feelings of jealousy on a five-point scale,” Dr Kushnick says.

“Cross-cultural research of this sort allows us to better understand how human behaviour is shaped by the social context, and to get past generalisations about how males behave or how females behave.”

Dr Kushnick says men tend to have less involvement in their children’s lives in female-dominated societies, such as matrilineal systems, where fathers were not expected to provide ongoing support.

“Fathers in these societies have a less severe jealous response to extramarital sex than those in other societies where they player a bigger role in family life,” Dr Kushnick says.

The study is published in “Nature Human Behaviour”.