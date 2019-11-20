Success follows Dooley to Melbourne for an APRA win

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Michael Dooley, has followed his Canberra success with the award for “Best Music for Children’s Television”, announced at the 2019 APRA Screen Music Awards held in the Forum, Melbourne, last night (November 20).

The awards honour outstanding achievements in music for feature films, documentaries, short films, children’s television, advertising, film and television soundtrack albums, representing the best in Australian screen composition over the past 12 months.

Dooley won the award for “The Pilgrims Progress”, a children’s animated movie based on John Bunyan’s 1678 Christian allegory.

The “Feature Film Score of the Year” went to co-composers Dan Luscombe and Antony Parts for their work on the science fiction thriller “I Am Mother”, while Partos also received “Best Television Theme” for his work on “Bloom”, a Stan original drama series about life in an idyllic country town a year after a devastating flood kills five locals.

“Every Day My Mother’s Voice”, Paul Kelly’s tribute to the strong relationship between Adam Goodes and his mother, has been named the “Best Original Song Composed for the Screen”.

David Bridie won the award for “Best Music for a Documentary” for “Australia’s Lost Impressionist”, while Michael Yezerski received the award for “Best Music for a Mini-Series” or telemovie for his work on the SBS gritty crime drama “Dead Lucky”.

The full list of winners in the 2019 can be found at apraamcos.com.au