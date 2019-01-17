Summer Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arts editor HELEN MUSA looks at summer shows and arts events coming up

THE Australian Ballet’s Storytime Ballet, “Coppélia”, has been planned as “cheerful fun for the whole family”. At Canberra Theatre, January 17–19. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE National Gallery of Australia is cooking up a season of “summer loving” to go with “Love and Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate”. Reality TV personality and author Osher Günsberg will host a summer party in the gallery’s Australia garden. Ticket price includes entry to the exhibition. At NGA, 6pm-9pm, Saturday, January 19. Bookings to nga.gov.au

THE 2019 Illawarra Folk Festival is now running until January 20 at Bulli Showground. 500 concerts will be held at more than 12 venues. Bookings to illawarrafolkfestival.com.au

THE National Visual Art Education Conference is an opportunity to engage with educators from across the country around stimulating ideas in art education. Places are filling fast. NGA, January 21-23. Registration to nga.gov.au

KAREN O’Clery’s Narek Gallery has “Depths Of Light”, new ceramic works by Shannon Garson. At 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, Wednesday to Saturday, January 19 to February 23. Opening drinks 6pm, Saturday, January 19. All welcome.

M16 Artspace’s first exhibitions of 2019 are showing at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith. Exhibitions are as follows: “HERstory”, a tribute to past female artists by Aishah Kenton, Megan Stewart, Shags, Honour Luckhurst, Clare Solomon, Christine Appleby, Chelsea Lemon, Ellen Gunner, Estelle Briedis and Mercy McColl; “Five Points of a Circle”, is part of M16’s regional initiative, where experimental film maker Bob Georgeson uses found footage to present five films that explore five themes of memory, loneliness, alienation, disquiet and mystery; “Microcosm: A World in Miniature”, where Elaine Camlin investigates the repetitive tension between internal and external structures in organic systems; and in Chute Space is “Boat People”. Opening 6pm, Thursday, January 17. All welcome, then the show rubs to February 3.