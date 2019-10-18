‘Symbolic’ sculpture relates to Ginninderry’s wildlife

Helen Musa
G.W.Bot this morning with “Little Eagle Glyph”. Photo: Virginia Rigney

A LARGE gathering of visual arts identities were on hand this morning (October 18) to see Suburban Development Minister Yvette Berry unveil a striking new sculpture commissioned by Ginninderry Estate.

ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay was also there to admire the striking artwork, “Little Eagle Glyph”, which stands as a kind of sentinel at the entrance to the estate.

G.W. Bot, “Sea Eagle Glyph”, Bondi, 2017. Photo: Helen Musa

Created by artist G.W.Bot of Cook, the “eagle” was described as a “symbolic sculpture” relating to the natural wildlife of the fast-developing region. The rocks surroundings the work have been inscribed with “glyphs” by the artist.

Bot, a long-time Belconnen resident and former Canberra Artist of the Year, is an internationally exhibited artist best-known for her work in print-making, but in recent years, she has ventured into sculpture and glass art.

In 2017 Bot exhibited a related sculpture, “Sea Eagle Glyph”, at Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi.

“Little Eagle Glyph” may be viewed at the entrance to Ginninderry and Strathnairn Homestead, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt.

 

