Talented students lead graduate exhibition at UC

FADX installation

UNTIL Thursday (November 21) the University of Canberra’s refectory will be transformed into an gallery for the Canberra community, featuring works by graduating students in the arts, built environment, design, and communication and media programs.

Maddy Wilcox with her project

They’ll be showing off the works developed throughout the year for the student graduate exhibition, titled “FADX”.

Tenisha Goatcher and project

The exhibition is entirely student-led, from the development of the works, to the exhibition mounting, liaison with sponsors, management of branding and printing of exhibition material.

“This is an opportunity for our students to showcase their unique talents to industry and the wider Canberra community,” says executive dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design, Prof Jason Bainbridge.

“We are always astounded by the talent and innovation of our students.”

UC Faculty of Arts and Design, “Student Graduate Exhibition 2019: FADX”, at UC Refectory, 11 Kirinari Street Bruce,  November, 19-21. All welcome.

