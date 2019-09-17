Teen robs Belconnen cafe

AN 18-year-old man is facing charges following an aggravated robbery at a Belconnen cafe yesterday (September 16).

Police allege the man entered the café around 1.55pm and threatened two people with a knife and demanded cash.

He fled on foot to a hardware store where he is alleged to have stolen an angle grinder.

By 2.40pm, police had located the man and the stolen property.

He is charged with attempt aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, theft and common assault.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

