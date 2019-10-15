Teen Sophie’s missing and her family’s worried

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 15-year-old Sophie Cochran are calling on anyone who is in contact with Sophie to reassure her that she’s not in trouble after she went missing on Sunday (October 13) afternoon.



Sophie, who’s described as Caucasian in appearance, about 176cm (5’9”) tall, with a slim build, light brown hair and green eyes, was last seen in Oaks Estate.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6448997.