Temporary change of guard at CMAG

By
Helen Musa
-
Sophie Chessell

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery’s assistant director of access and learning, Sophie Chessell, has been appointed director while CMAG chief Shane Breynard takes extended leave to commence a PhD at the ANU.

Chessell started work for the organisation as the ACT Historic Places Access and Learning Officer in 2008, helping manage programs across Canberra Museum and Gallery and ACT Historic Places—Lanyon, Mugga-Mugga and Calthorpes’ House.

Shane Breynard

She was appointed access and learning manager at the CMAG in 2009 and attained her current job share position of assistant director access and learning in 2011. Canberra-raised, Chessell worked in education institutions in the US and at the National Archives of Australia.

Breynard’s research, to take place in the ANU’s School of History, will be on Canberra’s history on screen, from magic lantern to cinema and from television to smart device. It will ask how Canberra and Australian nationhood have developed together in the age of the moving image and how the city’s media archive is being used to reimagine the past.

He will return to CMAG in early December.

Shane Breynard’s research blog is at canberraonscreen.com

 

Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

