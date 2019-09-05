Theatre turns murder into a game

By
Helen Musa
-
Jarrad West, left, as John Wilkes booth and Pippin Carroll as The Balladeer.

EVERYMAN Theatre’s production of “Assassins” turns murder into a theatre game in the famous musical revue, “Assassins”.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman, the game is “You Wanna kill a President?” a satirical look at the rogues’ gallery of men and women who attempted, successfully and otherwise, to assassinate US presidents, headed up by John Wilkes Booth who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

This morning onstage at Belconnen Theatre, co-director (with Grant Pegg) Kelly Roberts explained that his was a show where the bare bones of theatre would be visible in a sort of sideshow alley take on history.

“You’ll get to see the good, the bad and the ugly,” she said.

There was more the bad and ugly only show as Pippin Carroll, The Balladeer, sang of how Booth (Played by Jarrad West) was looking for rave reviews when he gunned down Lincoln, (for the noblest of reasons) but that ironically it was Lincoln who got the accolades.

You can expect more of the same in this sardonic musical-with-a-difference.

“Assassins”, Belconnen Theatre, September 7-21. Book at 6275 2700 or canberraticketing.com.au

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

