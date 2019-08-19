Thieves drive at Conder residents

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONDER residents were nearly hit by a stolen blue Nissan Pathfinder when thieves allegedly drove at them on Saturday (August 17).

The thieves, two men, were confronted by a resident from a house on Haxton Place, Conder, at about 5am, when the resident noticed that the thieves were stealing tools from a parked vehicle.

The men drove at the resident before they attempted to steal car plates from a vehicle on Heidelberg Street, Conder, at about 7.20am.

A short time later the men were observed attempting to gain access to the garage of a residence on Neri Place, Conder. Another resident confronted the men at this address, which saw the thieves drive at this resident too.

Police say no one was injured during these incidents.

A 26-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with multiple offences.

Police urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police and who may have any information that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.