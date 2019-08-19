Thieves drive at Conder residents

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONDER residents were nearly hit by a stolen blue Nissan Pathfinder when thieves allegedly drove at them on Saturday (August 17). 

The thieves, two men, were confronted by a resident from a house on Haxton Place, Conder, at about 5am, when the resident noticed that the thieves were stealing tools from a parked vehicle.

The men drove at the resident before they attempted to steal car plates from a vehicle on Heidelberg Street, Conder, at about 7.20am.

A short time later the men were observed attempting to gain access to the garage of a residence on Neri Place, Conder. Another resident confronted the men at this address, which saw the thieves drive at this resident too.

Police say no one was injured during these incidents.

A 26-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with multiple offences.

Police urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police and who may have any information that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt the Canberra Wedding Fair, Bruce
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply