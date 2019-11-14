Three robbers put man in hospital

A MAN is in hospital after a group of three 19-year-olds robbed and injured him in Glebe Park early this morning (November 14). He has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police were called to the incident at about 4.15am where they arrested all three men after one attempted to escape.

The man who attempted to escape was charged with one count of aggravated robbery in company, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen property, and one count of escaping arrest.

The other two men were charged with one count of unlawful possession of stolen property and one count of aggravated robbery in company.

They will all face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

Police are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage in the Glebe Park area between 2.50am and 3.45am today to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6460780. 

