Tim Ferguson’s fast life on wheels

Former Doug Anthony All-Star Tim Ferguson says living with MS hasn’t slowed his career as a comedian down, is the news arts editor HELEN MUSA leads her weekly Arts in the City column.

FORMER member of the Doug Anthony All-Stars, Tim Ferguson, says living with MS hasn’t slowed down his career and that since he got wheels, he’s living even faster. Building on a best-selling memoir, he’s transformed his personal tragi-comic story into a one-man hit show, “Tim Ferguson: A Fast Life on Wheels” at The Street Theatre, October 19. Book at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Japanese Film Festival is here again with 29 feature films and one documentary, ranging across murder mysteries and animation to “One Cut of the Dead,” a lo-fi, B-movie zombie fest mixed with a charming and heart-warming story. At Dendy, October 16-20. Book at dendy.com.au

JACQUI Malins’ next Mother Tongue Multilingual Poetry Night will see father and daughter Deveni and Salote Temu perform traditional Aroma song and dance from coastal Papua New Guinea, while sharing Peroveta missionary songs in mixed Aroma, Motu and other Pacific languages. Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, October 14. Tickets at the door.

THE poetry night is a fringe event for the 2019 Poetry on the Move Festival hosted by the University of Canberra. It includes readings, panel discussions and events, with visiting poets Alvin Pang from Singapore, Mani Rao from India and Kei Miller from Jamaica/UK. Most events free, but registration essential to poetryonthemove.net

DAVE Brubeck’s setting of the modern Catholic mass “To Hope” will be the centrepiece of the Llewellyn Choir’s next concert, with two pieces by UK composer Will Todd. The Gabriel Singers, a senior choir from Canberra Girls Grammar, soloists Tim Watson, Jenny Sawer and Andrew Fysh and the Llewellyn Sinfonia, will join the choir. At Canberra Girls Grammar School, 7.30pm, October 18. Book at trybooking.com

CANBERRA Youth Theatre has been supporting three playwrights aged 13 to 19 to develop a new play in collaboration with a teenage ensemble of 12 young actors, mentored by local playwright Cathy Petocz.” “Possibility” interweaves everything from political fantasy fiction to gentle existential poetics and absurd. Anna Johnstone and Luke Rogers direct the show. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, October 17-19. Book at cytc.net

ART in Miniature Canberra devotes itself to an art form that has existed since the 8th century in Islamic, Indian, Chinese and North African art. Their jewel-like art works invite the viewer to take a closer look at the world, and even at more intimate places such as our kitchen benches, flora and fauna. Its spring show will be at Strathnairn Gallery, October 17-November 10. Opening 3pm, October 19, all welcome.