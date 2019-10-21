Torrens students swoop their way to second spot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’S largest performing arts event for primary and secondary schools has awarded Torrens Primary School this year’s runner for its entry “Swooping Season”.

“Spring has sprung, the birds are chirping… be careful of those magpies lurking,” the pupils warned as they danced a scene from this Canberra seasonal phenomenon.

Berwick Primary School in Victoria claimed the top award after the search for the story of the year saw 280 schools hit the stage at 50 events at professional theatres around the country.

This year’s challenge saw a range of stories from playful to more serious themes like reconciliation, the environment and mental health.

Other national winners in Wakakirri’s Primary Challenge include Coniston, Blakehurst, Denistone East and Shoalhaven Heads Public Schools in NSW, School SA, Yowie Bay Public School NSW and Hallett Cove East Primary School SA.