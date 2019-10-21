Torrens students swoop their way to second spot

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Swooping Season” by Torrens pupils

AUSTRALIA’S largest performing arts event for primary and secondary schools has awarded Torrens Primary School this year’s runner for its entry “Swooping Season”. 

“Spring has sprung, the birds are chirping… be careful of those magpies lurking,” the pupils warned as they danced a scene from this Canberra seasonal phenomenon.

Berwick Primary School in Victoria claimed the top award after the search for the story of the year saw 280 schools hit the stage at 50 events at professional theatres around the country.

This year’s challenge saw a range of stories from playful to more serious themes like reconciliation, the environment and mental health.

Other national winners in Wakakirri’s Primary Challenge include Coniston, Blakehurst, Denistone East and Shoalhaven Heads Public Schools in NSW, School SA, Yowie Bay Public School NSW and Hallett Cove East Primary School SA.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleJones proposes tougher penalties for attacks on frontline staff
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply