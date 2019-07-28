Two dead after Monaro Highway crash

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO people died and three are in hospital after a car crash on the Monaro Highway, near Cooma, early this morning (July 28). 

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Monaro Highway, near Rose Valley Road, Bunyan, at about 3.40am, following reports a Mazda 6 sedan vehicle travelling southbound had left the road and rolled.

Two passengers, a male and female, were declared deceased at the scene. They are yet to be identified.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered a serious head laceration and two male passengers, both aged 19, suffered superficial head lacerations.

They were all treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Cooma Hospital. The driver and one of the passengers have since been airlifted to Canberra Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCouncil bypasses heritage to approve new house in Reid
Next articleAt the Embassy of Peru’s pisco of honour reception, Forrest
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply