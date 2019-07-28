Two dead after Monaro Highway crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO people died and three are in hospital after a car crash on the Monaro Highway, near Cooma, early this morning (July 28).

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Monaro Highway, near Rose Valley Road, Bunyan, at about 3.40am, following reports a Mazda 6 sedan vehicle travelling southbound had left the road and rolled.

Two passengers, a male and female, were declared deceased at the scene. They are yet to be identified.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered a serious head laceration and two male passengers, both aged 19, suffered superficial head lacerations.

They were all treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Cooma Hospital. The driver and one of the passengers have since been airlifted to Canberra Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au