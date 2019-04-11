‘Unframed’ exhibition celebrates arts centre

By
Helen Musa
-
An image of transformation. Photo: Belconnen Arts Centre

TO mark the achievement of Belconnen Arts Centre’s Stage 2, artists are being invited from throughout Australia to respond to themes of change, metamorphosis, growth, journey and evolution in open exhibition called “Metamorphosis Unframed”.

Contributions from all ages, viewpoints and levels of experience are welcome, but the centre is asking artists to investigate ideas of transition and transformation with imagination, a sense of play, boldness, thoughtfulness or contemplation.

Work can be in any medium— drawing, painting, printmaking, photography and mixed media— but it must be on paper unframed, and in A3 format (29.7cm x 42cm).

All works will be eligible for consideration in the $500 People’s Choice Award, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the exhibition.

“Metamorphosis Unframed,” entries to eventbrite.com.au (where conditions of entry can be found) close at 4pm, Monday, April 15.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNew scripts come alive at The Street
Next articleGallery show gets walls talking
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply