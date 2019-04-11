‘Unframed’ exhibition celebrates arts centre

TO mark the achievement of Belconnen Arts Centre’s Stage 2, artists are being invited from throughout Australia to respond to themes of change, metamorphosis, growth, journey and evolution in open exhibition called “Metamorphosis Unframed”.

Contributions from all ages, viewpoints and levels of experience are welcome, but the centre is asking artists to investigate ideas of transition and transformation with imagination, a sense of play, boldness, thoughtfulness or contemplation.

Work can be in any medium— drawing, painting, printmaking, photography and mixed media— but it must be on paper unframed, and in A3 format (29.7cm x 42cm).

All works will be eligible for consideration in the $500 People’s Choice Award, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the exhibition.

“Metamorphosis Unframed,” entries to eventbrite.com.au (where conditions of entry can be found) close at 4pm, Monday, April 15.