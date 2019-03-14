Video released after Civic assault

WHILE on patrol in Civic last month, police spotted a man with facial injuries and have now released video footage of two people who allegedly were involved in the assault.

The victim, who they believe was assaulted near Garema Place, was found by police at about 1am on Sunday, February 17.

The video of the suspected offenders shows a man wearing a red T-shirt and black jeans and a woman wearing a white shirt and denim jeans. Police believe the man and the woman know each other.

If anyone can identify either of the people in the CCTV footage or have any information that could assist police, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6364725.