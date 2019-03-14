Video released after Civic assault

By
CityNews
-
Police released footage of two people believed to be involved in the assault.

WHILE on patrol in Civic last month, police spotted a man with facial injuries and have now released video footage of two people who allegedly were involved in the assault. 

The victim, who they believe was assaulted near Garema Place, was found by police at about 1am on Sunday, February 17.

The video of the suspected offenders shows a man wearing a red T-shirt and black jeans and a woman wearing a white shirt and denim jeans. Police believe the man and the woman know each other.

If anyone can identify either of the people in the CCTV footage or have any information that could assist police, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6364725. 

Police seek to identify two people involved in alleged Civic assault

Do you recognise the people in this CCTV footage? ACT Policing would like to speak to them in relation to an alleged assault near Garema Place in the early hours of Sunday, 17 February.Details here: bit.ly/2W3accG

Posted by ACT Policing on Thursday, 14 March 2019

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe power of percussion drives the show
Next articleThe Coalition is trapped in its coal minefield
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply