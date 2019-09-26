Voices unite to celebrate indigenous knowledge

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN international conference celebrating indigenous knowledge is to be held next week (October 1-2) at the University of Canberra.

Presented by the Society for Intercultural Education, Training and Research Australasia and the Office of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Leadership and Strategy, the conference will see cultural leaders, both indigenous and non-indigenous, identify the nature of that knowledge.

UC chancellor Tom Calma, the second Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander to hold the position of chancellor at any Australian university and Anaiwan man Peter Radollis, the Dean of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Leadership and Strategy at the university, will speak at the event.

Joining them will be author and Bunurong man Bruce Pascoe, whose ground-breaking book “Dark Emu: Aboriginal Australia and the birth of agriculture”, strongly challenges the claim that pre-colonial Australian Aboriginal peoples were hunter-gatherers through research into early settler accounts.

Other speakers, such as Bangladeshi cultural consultant Omer Aliz will speak about indigenous peoples’ culture and UNESCO, while Rob de Castella will talks about the Indigenous Marathon Project of which he is director. Canberra journalist Jack Waterford will discuss new reciprocal relationships with Aboriginal Australians and Senator Andrew Bragg will talk about indigenous peoples in Parliament and their contribution.

Ngambri elder Shane Mortimer will describe how he discovered a maternal line going back to Ngambri woman Ju Nin Mingo, the daughter of James Ainslie, and another speaker, Damien Miller, the 1993 NAIDOC Aboriginal Scholar of the Year, will talk about how his grandmother was subjected to the Aboriginals Protection and Restriction of the Sale of Opium Act 1897.

Other speakers at the conference will include Aboriginal storyteller Wayne Quilliam, indigenous singer-songwriter Krista Pav and Yuin Elder and author Uncle Max “Dulumunmun” Harrison, a teacher of Aboriginal culture at the University of Wollongong.

The conference will be held at the Ann Harding Conference Centre, Building 24, University Drive, South Bruce, University of Canberra, 8am-5pm, October 1-2. Fees apply. Bookings to eventbrite.com and full program at sietaraustralasia.org