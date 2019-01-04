MOST people know where water comes from and how humans need it to survive but did you know that human bones are 25 per cent water? Or that up to 148,000 litres of water are […]
Water / The facts of life
MOST people know where water comes from and how humans need it to survive but did you know that human bones are 25 per cent water? Or that up to 148,000 litres of water are […]
Reporter DANIELLE NOHRA has compiled some interesting facts about water, which might surprise you…
- 68.7 per cent of the fresh water on Earth is trapped in glaciers.
- 75 per cent of people are chronically dehydrated.
- 95 per cent of a tomato is water.
- A 30g slice of bread is about 40 per cent water.
- A child dies every 15 seconds from water-related diseases.
- A two per cent drop in body water can trigger fuzzy short-term memory, trouble with basic math, and difficulty focusing on the computer screen or on a printed page.
- A person can live weeks without food but only days without water.
- A tap that drips once every second wastes 30 litres of water daily.
- About 25,700 litres of water is required to grow a day’s food for a family of four.
- Agriculture accounts for over 80 per cent of world water consumption.
- Americans use five times the amount of water than Europeans.
- Around 80 per cent of the Australian population lives on or near the coast.
- At any given time, half of the world’s hospital beds are occupied by patients suffering from a water-related disease.
- Australia is the highest user of water per person in the world, despite being the driest inhabited continent.
- Australia is the world’s driest inhabited continent and 70 per cent of the land is arid.
- Baths use less water than a typical shower. Soaking in a partially filled tub will use less water than a short shower.
- It takes 450 litres of water to produce one egg.
- It takes 5000 litres of water to produce a kilo of rice.
- The weight a person loses directly after intense physical activity is weight from water, not fat.
No comments yet.