Weather threat moves garden concert to next week

The prospect of inclement weather has forced music lovers Brian and Dianne Anderson to move this afternoon’s “Music in the Garden” concert in their magnificent Red Hill garden to next Saturday (October 19).

The concert is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s new “Just Brass” program.

Visitors, “CityNews” hears, will be met with fanfares by local brass players and the gardens will come alive to the sound of organ works performed by Brendon Lukin, who is expected to play works from Bach to “Colonel Bogey March”.

“Just Brass” gained national awareness through the TV series, “Don’t Stop the Music”, which followed the musical journey of students as they met the challenges of learning an instrument.

The program begins this term, when 20 nominated students from one local school will receive free lessons, free access to an instrument, transport, afternoon teas, books and a T-shirt.

All musicians have donated their time for this event, which will have Christmas puddings, sausage sandwiches and drinks for sale. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic and rug, but no alcohol.

“Music in the Garden”, address supplied on purchase of ticket, 1pm-3.30pm, Saturday, October 19. Booking to trybooking.com Donations to “Just Brass” are welcome via salvationarmy.org.au