What’s on in the arts this weekend?

BUDDING Theatre is presenting the stage adaption of Craig Silvey’s best-seller “Jasper Jones”, directed by Glynis Stokes. Set in a small town in 1960s Western Australia, the story sees indigenous teenager, Jasper Jones, blamed for a crime he did not commit. But bookworm Charlie and Jasper set out to solve the crime themselves. At Courtyard Studio, October 2–5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“CABARET de Paris” is a Parisian-themed revue starring Australian-born Marissa Burgess, the longest-serving performer in the Moulin Rouge’s 120-year history. Billed as “a burlesque hip-hop circus mash-up”, the show runs at the Playhouse, 7.30pm, October 4 and 5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

UK presenter Andy Day will be here with “Andy’s Amazing Adventures in Australia”. Known as the star of “Andy’s Wild Adventures”, “Andy’s Prehistoric Adventures” and “Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures”, he’ll be on stage at the Canberra Theatre, 11am, 2pm and 4pm, Thursday, October 3. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CHILD Players ACT is celebrating its 15th year with “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There”. The unique “Child Play” program developed by artistic director BJ Anyos, gives children aged 10 to 16 the opportunity to learn all aspects of theatre. at Theatre@BCS, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanston Court, Belconnen, 10.30am and 2pm, on October 4-5 and October 9-12. Bookings canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950 or at the door.

IN the “After Dark” series, cabaret artist Paul Capsis will appear in a program with Chris Endrey and Pheno. At the National Portrait Gallery, 8pm-10.30pm, this Friday, October 4. Bookings to portrait.gov.au The galleries will be open from 8pm-9pm.

WELL-known local singer/songwriter Monica Moore has enlisted the help of female musician friends to put on a concert to raise funds for White Ribbon and a women’s shelter. “Phenomenal Women in Song” – with stalls, raffles, silent auctions and eight hours of continuous live music — is an event she hopes will become an annual event of empowerment and fundraising. At the Austrian Australian Club, 5 Mountevans Street, Mawson, noon-10.30pm, October 5. Tickets at the door.

SOPRANO Susannah Lawergren and Bradley Gilchrist will perform Schubert’s “Winterreise” in what will be Lawergren’s final tour with the Song Company after eight years with the ensemble. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm, Sunday, October 6. Bookings to the.song.company

ANU’s Chinese Music Ensemble together with musicians from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will present a selection of music from South East China titled “Dreaming of Jiangnan”. In the China-in-the-World Centre auditorium, Fellows Lane, ANU, 2pm–4.30pm, Sunday, October 6. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

THE 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival is now screening in more than 400 cities worldwide, including Queanbeyan, where participants will be asked to vote for the best film. This year’s finalists hail from France, Iran, Canada, Finland, Germany, the USA and the UK. At The Q, 7.30pm, this Friday, October 4. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

MUSICIANS from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra join School of Music staff and students once more in 2019 to make up the “Side by Side Chamber Orchestra”. Conducted by Max McBride, the spring concert will perform the world premiere of Andrew Ford’s “The Sea and the Mirror”, written for Tor Frømyhr‏ (concertmaster) and David Pereira (principal cello). At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm–8.45 pm, Friday, October 4. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

FILM lovers are invited to enjoy rare films in the seventh Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The 2019 festival theme is “keys to the city”, representing the mass jingling of keys in city squares during the famous 1989 peaceful “Velvet Revolution”. At Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, October 4-6, bookings casffa.com.au

THE Black Mountain Piano Quartet will appear in “Frolic and Fantasy” at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, this Sunday, October 6. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

THE Canberra Jung Society has Jungian analyst, counsellor and psychotherapist Dorothea Wojnar discussing the ancient practice of alchemy, the transformation, not only of materials, (ore into gold) but also of the human spirit. At the MacKillop House Conference Centre, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, 7.30 for 8pm, Friday, October 4. Bookings trybooking.com or at the door.