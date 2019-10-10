What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

US director Joey McKneely’s touring version of “West Side Story” will be in the Canberra Theatre as its blockbuster musical for 2019 in a production faithful to the 1957 original. The show kicks off with its preview on October 10 and continues until October 27. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CLASSICAL voice students from the ANU School of Music, directed by Cheryl Barker, will be performing arias, duets, trios and chorus’ from operas by Mozart, Puccini, Rossini and Strauss. At Larry Sitsky Recital Room, School of Music Building, 6pm–7.15pm, Friday, October 11, free event.

ZINDZI Okenyo and Duncan Ragg play the sparring couple, Beatrice and Benedick, at the centre of Bell Shakespeare’s “Much Ado about Nothing”, coming to Canberra Playhouse, October 11–19. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE National University Theatre Society is about to present its first ever fringe festival – a celebration of art, music, theatre and performance on campus featuring six original works from ANU students who have been honing their skills as part of the NUTS “Theatre Chats” program. They’ll also have a series of emerging musicians from the ANU School of Music, DJs, artists and poets showcasing their work. The Neverland Fringe Festival, ANU School of Art and Design, 3pm–7pm, Saturday, October 12. Free event.

SIR Michael “Parky” Parkinson will be in town with only one two-hour show as part of a tour coinciding with the 40th anniversary of his first Australian TV series, “Parkinson in Australia”. He’ll be in conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive. At Llewellyn Hall, October 12. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

CANBERRA City Band will give a concert at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, Sunday, October 13. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au

RUMSEY & Friends return with the “Afternoon Delights” concert featuring the piano talents of Rumsey and Swiss-Croatian superstar, Ivan Horvatic along with Grant Foster, Michael Dooley and Jim Coyle. At Wesley Music Centre, Sunday, 3pm, October 13. Bookings to andrewrumseypiano.com

CANBERRA actor Kristian Mynott has scored a cameo role in ABC TV’s new drama series “Total Control”. Directed by Rachel Perkins, the series sees Deborah Mailman playing a fearless Indigenous senator and Rachael Griffiths the PM. The series will screen for seven weeks from Sunday, October 13.

DARYL Somers will be here live, playing the lead role of Max Bialystock in the musical theatre version of Mel Brook‘s side-splitting 1968 cult movie “The Producers”, directed for Dramatic Productions by TV star Rachel Beck, at Gungahlin College Theatre, October 11-26, bookings to stagecenta.com 10 per cent of all tickets sold will go charity partners.

MUSIC-lovers Brian and Dianne Anderson will open their Red Hill garden next week for “Music in the Garden”, a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s new “Just Brass” program. Address supplied on purchase of ticket, 1pm-3.30pm, Saturday, October 12. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic and rug, but no alcohol. Bookings to trybooking.com Donations to “Just Brass” are welcome via salvationarmy.org.au

CANBERRA Bach Ensemble joins Australian Baroque Brass and soloists to perform Bach’s Magnificat BWV 243, “Meine Seel’ erhebt den Herren” BWV 10 and “Tönet, ihr Pauken! Erschallet, Trompeten!” BWV 214. The orchestra will be led by

. St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, Saturday, October 12 and 2.30pm, Sunday 13 October 13. Bookings to trybooking.com

RICHARD Morecroft will host an evening of conversation with the couple, Sam and Cameron Bloom, whose tale inspired “Penguin Bloom: The Odd Little Bird Who Saved a Family, soon to be a Hollywood feature film starring Naomi Watts and directed by Reese Witherspoon. James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6.30pm – 8.30pm, Thursday, October 10. Bookings to talkingsticks.com.au

SOUNDOUT Series #4 continues this weekend with a duo of Miroslav Bukovsky and Richard Johnson and an album launch by the ‘Holopeak’ trio (Chloe Kim – drums, Harry Birch – bass, Nicholas Mielczarek – guitar) ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley St, Acton, 7:30 pm, Friday October 11.Ticket at the door.

THE National Capital Orchestra under guest conductor Alan Cook will present a program taking audiences from modern day Australia to Europe and Russia of the 18th and 19th centuries as they play works by Melbourne composer May Lyon, followed by Mozart, Borodin and Rimsky-Korsakov. Juilliard graduate, the clarinettist Eloise Fisher, will be the featured concerto artist. The Q, Queanbeyan, 3pm, Sunday 13 October 2019 at 3 pm with pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm. Bookings to theq.net.au

MUSE Café has as its guest Elliot Perlman, author of “Maybe the Horse Will Talk,” an unflinching examination of sexual harassment in the workplace. East Hotel Kingston, 3-4pm, Sunday, October 13. Bookings musecanberra.com.au

TROPICAL F**k Storm are here with their new album “Braindrops.” Recently released on Flightless Records. Joining them will be Melbourne post-punk outfit Pinch Points and energetic Hobart trio All the Weathers. Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Precinct, Australian National University, 8pm, Friday, October 11, bookings to moshtix.com.au

ANU’s Za Kabuki theatre group maintains the traditional feeling of Kabuki theatre whilst providing twists for a modern Australian audience. Next up is “Old Timers,” (Jiisan Baasan) a heartwarming domestic comedy performed by Japanese language students, with live ‘surtitling’ in English. Canberra REP Theatre, 6.30pm, October 11 and 12 and 1.30pm, October 13, bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 627 1950 or at the door.