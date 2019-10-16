What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER member of the Doug Anthony All-Stars, Tim Ferguson, says living with MS hasn’t slowed down his career and that since he got wheels, he’s living even faster. Building on a best-selling memoir, he’s transformed his personal tragi-comic story into a one-man hit show. “Tim Ferguson: A Fast Life on Wheels”, at The Street Theatre, October 19. Bookings at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Japanese Film Festival returns to Dendy Canberra with everything in contemporary Japanese cinema from a glitzy murder mystery to socially-awkward samurai and a cinematic cult classic about rival boy bands. At Dendy, Canberra Centre until October 20. Bookings at japanesefilmfestival.net

THE 2019 Poetry on the Move festival will include readings, panel discussions and events, with visiting poets Alvin Pang from Singapore, Mani Rao from India and Kei Miller from Jamaica/UK. Most events free but registration advised to poetryonthemove.net

FLAUTIST Sally Walker, the ANU School of Music lecturer in classical performance (woodwind), organised an Alumni Concert at her alma mater with existing and former students of Narrabundah College, as well as staff. At Narrabundah College Auditorium, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, 6pm, Thursday, October 17. Entry by donation. Refreshments provided.

DAVE Brubeck’s setting of the modern Catholic mass “To Hope” will be the centrepiece of the Llewellyn Choir’s next concert, with two pieces by UK composer Will Todd. At the Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls Grammar School, 7.30pm, October 18. Bookings at trybooking.com

CANBERRA Youth Theatre has been supporting three playwrights aged 13 to 19 to develop “Possibility”, a new play in collaboration with a teenage ensemble of 12 young actors. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, October 17-19. Bookings at cytc.net

“WHAT is power? Who has it? Who abuses it?” QL2 dancers will ask in a new contemporary dance work by artistic director Ruth Osborne and choreographers Steve Gow, Olivia Fyfe and Alana Stenning. At Canberra REP, Acton, 6pm, October 18 and 3pm and 6pm, October 19. Bookings at 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

EVERY Friday morning there’ll be hour-long “come and try” line dancing sessions in the main hall at Southern Cross Early Childhood School, Ross Smith Crescent, Scullin, starting at 9.30am, Friday, October 18. Pay at door, inquiries to 0402 235825 or visit nationalcapitalbootscooters.webs.com

THE Australia Indonesia Association and the Australia Indonesia Youth Exchange Program will hold an event to raise funds to buy school chairs and desks for a primary school in Bangga Village, Palu, Sulawesi, Indonesia. There’ll be Indonesian dance and singing and Indonesian and Australian short films. At the Social Club, 48-50 Jardine Street, Kingston, 2.30pm-5.30pm, Sunday, October 20. Bookings and donations to trybooking.com

AS part of its “Resilience” exhibition, Red Flag Canberra is holding a Poetry Slam called “Poetry On The Mind And In The Brain”, at Gungaderra Homestead, Harrison, 6pm, Friday, October 18. Those interested in presenting a poem email redflagcanberra@gmail.com

THE National Trust (NSW) will launch the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition at Cooma Cottage, 756 Yass Valley Way, Yass, 5.30pm–7pm on Friday, October 18. The travelling exhibition is comprised of works from primary and high school students who have taken up the challenge of portraying their perspective on the 2018 theme for “Reconciliation: Our Voices Our Future”. All welcome.

PADMA Menon’s Moving Archetypes program is offering free “come and try classes” in an open day at Unit 10, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick, 10.30am to noon, this Sunday, October 20. No previous experience of dance required.

LUMINESCENCE Children’s Choir will perform at the National Portrait Gallery, 3pm, Sunday, October 20, all welcome.

MUSE Café has Ruby Hamad, author of “White Tears Brown Scars”, will be in conversation with Zoya Patel at East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 20. Bookings at musecanberra.com.au

“MUSIC in the Garden”, a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s new “Just Brass” program was postponed from last weekend due to the weather but it’ll be on this weekend! The address is supplied when the ticket is purchased and the event runs from 1pm-3.30pm, Saturday (October 19). Bookings at trybooking.com and donations to “Just Brass” are welcome via salvationarmy.org.au

NEVERMIND is an extraordinary “French foursome” who are rewriting the rule-book on period-instrument concerts with a mix of expertise and charm. Making their Australian debut with Musica Viva, they’ll be performing Marais, Couperin, Telemann, Quentin and Guillemain at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, October 17. Bookings at musicaviva.com.au



ST JOHN’S Community Fair will feature various musical performances at 45 Constitution Avenue, Reid, 9am to 1pm, Saturday, October 19, all welcome.

THE Philippine embassy in Canberra is participating in Windows to the World 2019 in the ACT with a Philippine barbecue festival, Filipino food stalls and cooking demonstrations at the official residence of the Philippines embassy, 1 Moonah place, Yarralumla, 10am to 4pm, October 19. All welcome.

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is launching its new Classic Australian Album series on Saturday, October 19, with a special Q&A celebrating Powderfinger’s “Internationalist” album featuring special guests Bernard Fanning and producer Nick DiDia. At Arc cinema, McCoy circuit, Acton, bookings and times at nfsa.gov.au

ALSO at the NFSA curator emeritus Matthew Davies will share some of his personal stories based on decades of adventuring in virtual worlds. At the NFSA Theatrette, 5.30pm for a 6pm start, Friday, October 18. Admission is free for Friends and a gold coin donation for anyone else.