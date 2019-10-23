What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWILIGHT Jazz, Connexion Big Band and Canberra Swing Katz will be strutting their stuff in “Night & Day”, the Canberra Big Band Collective’s last concert for the year. At the Harmonie German Club of Canberra, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, 6pm-8.30pm, Saturday, October 26. Bookings at eventbrite.com.au

TEMPO Theatre is staging that all-time family favourite, the farce “Charley’s Aunt”, directed by theatre stalwart Michael Weston. At Belconnen Community Theatre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, October 25 to November 2. Bookings at canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra will showcase Sibelius’ “Finlandia” and Tchaikovsky’s epic sixth symphony “Pathetique”, in its final main stage concert for the year. The concert will also feature cellist Umberto Clerici performing Elgar’s cello concerto. At Llewellyn Hall, Wednesday and Thursday, October 23-4. Bookings at cso.org.au

THE Alliance Française de Canberra will be marking its 75th birthday with a weekend of celebrations from October 25-27. The highlight will be the “Formed in the Forties French Party” at Maison de France, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, 6.45pm-10.30pm, Saturday, October 26. Bookings at afcanberra.com.au

VIRTUOSO Canberra-born violinist Kristian Winther will appear in concert with pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman Winther before heading to Germany to further his career. They’ll play works by Mozart and Prokofiev, Alfred Schnittke, Clara Schumann and Oliver Knussen. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Saturday, October 26. Tickets at the door.

THE Palestinian Film Festival Australia returns to celebrate its 10th year with features, documentaries, shorts and the launch of its new program “Arab Cinema Days”. Top-billed is the winner of the 2019 Cannes Special Jury Prize, the comic saga, “It Must Be Heaven”. At Capitol Cinemas, Manuka, October 25–27. Bookings at eventcinemas.com.au

COMING to The Playhouse soon as part of the Canberra Theatre Centre’s “ETCETERA” season. “Rouge” is billed as “a decadent blend of sensational acrobatics, operatic cabaret and tongue-in-cheek burlesque”. At the Playhouse, 8pm, October 23-26. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Canberra International Film Festival is staging a retrospective “prelude to a festival” focusing on the famous collaboration between director Alfred Hitchcock and actress Ingrid Bergman from 1945 to 1949. “Bergman-Hitchcock” season is at NFSA’s Arc Cinema, Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27. Bookings at ciff.com.au

AS part of Canberra Opera’s Recital Series, soprano Clare Hedley will perform at St Philip’s Anglican Church, on the corner of Moorhouse and Macpherson Streets, O’Connor, 3.30pm, Saturday, October 26. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door

CANBERRA’S Gay and Lesbian Qwire hosts the sixth Out & Loud choral festival, a celebration of choral music and queer culture never before seen and heard in Canberra. Hitherto devoted to LGBTQI+ choirs in Australia and New Zealand, this time with choirs from Fiji and East Timor, October 24 to 28. Gala concert, Llewellyn Hall, 5pm, Sunday, October 27. Bookings at ticketek.com.au and program details at outandloudcbr.org.au

“FRAGMENTS” by Maura Pierlot depicts eight different characters at high school struggling with different issues, performed by a hand-picked cast of talented actors. At The Street Theatre, October 23-27. Bookings at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

“SIBLINGSHIP” is a cabaret show of classic show tunes and pop music, which follows the childhood journey of two, real-life, all-singing, all-dancing, Italian-Australian siblings, Daniel and Chiara Assetta. They explore the rules of the sibling game. The musical direction is by Canberra’s Nicholas Griffin. At The Q – Queanbeyan, 7.30pm, October 27. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

THE Australian Rugby Choir will perform choral classics, popular songs and more in its annual concert, “Singing with Men”. At the Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, 2pm, Sunday, October 27. Bookings at cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

ANU School of Music graduate Rachel Scott will be joined by former teacher and cellist, David Pereira, to present “Bach in the Dark”, billed as “a night of great musical conversations”. At Bungendore Wood Works, Kings Highway, Bungendore, 7.30pm for 8pm, Friday, October 25. Bookings in the gallery or at 6238 1682. Café Woodworks is open for pre-concert dinner from 6pm.

IN “Nineteen to the Dozen”, The Song Company will perform a musical tapestry of 19 compact commissions from Australian composers play-listed against fragmented miniatures from each of the last 12 centuries. At Wesley Uniting Church, October 7.30pm, Friday, October 25. Bookings at song.company and at the door.

HARRISON Craig, the winner of The Voice in 2013, has had three top 10 singles, and, as an ambassador for United Way Australia Early Learning, has since released his own children’s book. Now on tour celebrating the love songs of Sir Elton John, he’ll be at The Q, Queanbeyan, on October 25. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

IN “Spring, Warm & Wonderful”, The Wesley Music Scholars spring into a new season of music. The scholars performing are Shane Campbell on guitar; Rohan Heffernan on trumpet; Mia Huang on piano; soprano Sarah Dangers; Emma Warburton on flute; Sam Jenkin on violin; Sarah Zhu on viola and Zoë Loxley Slump on oboe. At the Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Sunday, October 27. Tickets at the door.

THE annual Canberra Nara Candle Festival will take place at Nara Peace Park in Lennox Gardens from 4pm to 9pm this Saturday, October 26, with lantern making, calligraphy, origami, market stalls, martial arts and drumming, kimono dress-up, tea ceremonies, and furoshiki demonstrations. Free entry and a free shuttle bus from the Treasury and National Library bus stops between 3.30pm to 9.30pm on the night.

PIP Branson, and his eight-piece band of misfits will be playing tracks from his debut album “Centroturist” at Smith’s Alternative, Alinga Street, Civic, on Friday, October 25. Known best as the Catalan Casanova crooner from Mikelangelo and the Black Sea Gentlemen, Rufino (Branson) leads the ensemble.

THE You Are Here Festival is back again this weekend, happening in pockets of the Civic and Braddon precincts, giving a live snapshot of Canberra’s independent arts scene, including artists who participated in the inaugural Artist Development Program over the last six months. Various locations. The festival will run from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27. Program details here.

SALUT! Baroque will perform Boccherini, Biber, Telemann, Vivaldi, Handel and others at Albert Hall, 7.30pm, Friday, October 25. Bookings at baroque.com.au or at the door.

JAZZ pianist and composer Ben Winkelman is touring Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the release of his fifth album, “Balance”, on OA2 Records. At The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, October 25. Bookings at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

AUSTRALIAN stand-up comedian Lewis Spears is back with a new show full of material in “#NoSlideSeason”, at the Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Precinct, ANU, 7.30pm, Friday, October 25. Bookings at moshtix.com.au

MICHAEL Smith, formerly public affairs adviser to International Federation of Red Cross in Africa and around the world, will lead a talk and discussion, “Aristotle Now — Ethics”, at South Side, Lyons Scout Hall, Tooms Place, 4pm-6pm, Sunday, October27. Tickets at the door.

KNOWN for her voice and guitar work, Bec Sandridge will perform brand new material at UC Hub, 8pm, Saturday, October 26. Bookings to moshtix.com.au