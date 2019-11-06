What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Majors Creek Festival is an annual three day folk and roots music festival held in the old gold mining village of Majors Creek, NSW, from November 8-9. It’s a something-for-everyone event, with a full kids program, dance displays, classes, instrument workshops, sessions, bush dances plus five stages of music, both traditional and contemporary. Camping is free, bookings and all program details at majorscreekfestival.org

CARL Rafferty is just back from Vienna to accompany Anna Rafferty, Hugo Hughes and Nicola Jelinkova in “Champagne & Melodies”. The concert will feature tunes by Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Gershwin, Bizet and others. At ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 5.30pm, Saturday, November 9. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra, led by artistic director Richard Tognetti and ACO principal cello Timo-Veikko Valve will expand in size to more than 50 players to present US composer Andrew Norman’s “Gran Turismo”, Andrew Ford’s “Jouissance” and two orchestral masterpieces from Brahms and Dvořák. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, November 9. Bookings at aco.com.au

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has launched an all-star line-up of events in November to celebrate LGBTIQA+ culture on the south side. Collaborating with local events and organisations, such as SouthFest, Diversity ACT and SpringOUT, the program runs until December 6. The TuggersPRIDE Comedy Night, 8pm, Friday, November 8. Bookings at tuggeranongarts.com

QUEENSLAND Ballet’s “Cinderella” is at the Canberra Theatre, November 5-10. Artistic director of the company and author of “Mao’s Last Dancer”, Li Cunxin, will be speaking at The Canberra Theatre 5pm, Saturday, November 9. Bookings for both at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

FORMER Australian Idol runner up, Shannon Noll, will be performing live at this year’s Bayldon Ag Queanbeyan Show from 3pm-8pm, Saturday, November 9. Bookings to queanbeyanshow.com.au

WITH sensational tales packed with screen luminaries, side-splitting comedies and stories of Jewish trailblazers and innovators, the Jewish International Film Festival features 60 films from 23 countries. At Dendy Cinemas, Civic, November 7- 17. Bookings to dendy.com.au

EXPRESSIONS Dance Company from Brisbane is collaborating with one of China’s leading contemporary dance companies in “Matrix”. The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, November 7–8. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

JOSH Thomas is home from LA for his first live show since the success of his series, “Please Like Me”. His show, “Whoopsie Daisy” will be at the Playhouse, 7pm, Friday, November 8. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“HOW I Became Russian”, a rom-com about the ludicrous lengths a Chinese man must go to in order to win over the ultra-conservative family of his Russian bride to be, is one of the choice selections in this year’s Russian Resurrection Film Festival, which offers a glimpse into Russian culture from around the globe. At Capitol Cinemas, Manuka, from November 6-10. Bookings at eventcinemas.com.au

THE Sri Lanka Festival will be a fun-filled celebration of Sri Lanka, its food, dance and music, art and crafts, and most importantly, its people. At the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra, 61 Hampton Circuit, Yarralumla, 11am–6pm, Saturday, November 9. All welcome.

CANBERRA’S new, youthful singing group, The Australian Voice Collective, will perform their first public show, “Still, We Rise”, with dynamic video backdrop and pop music, choral works and a new piece written to the theme “Protest. Hope. Change”. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, November 9 and 10. Bookings at australianvoicecollective.com

JON Stevens will be here showcasing the best of Noise works’ smash hits and his own favourite INXS songs. At Playhouse, Sunday, November 10. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Australian String Quartet will be in Canberra with songstress Katie Noonan, who has recently released her new album “The Glad Tomorrow”. The project brings together contemporary Australian composers, the poetry of Oodgeroo Noonuccal, the quartet and Noonan’s voice. At the Playhouse, Saturday, November 9. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

PAUL Dempsey of the band Something for Kate will be in town for a solo performance of new music and numbers from his back catalogue, including songs from his solo album, “Everything is True”. At Canberra Theatre, November 7. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.