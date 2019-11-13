What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

STAR pianist Nicholas Young and guitarist Matthew Fagan will be playing Spanish classical, flamenco, tango and modern jazz in “España El Vito the Spirit of Spain & Tango” at Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 16. Bookings at southcoasttickets.com.au

THE Shiny Bum Singers are performing the musical “Rampant Bureaucracy” by Annette Selwood. It’s a fictional story about an important time for MP Wally Doodle leading up to a recent Federal election. At the Artists Shed, 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 2pm-4pm, Sunday, November 17, bookings at eventbrite.com.au

SYDNEY Theatre Company’s latest instalment of The Wharf Revue, subtitled “Unr-Dact-D”, written by that old gang of Wharfies, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, is at The Playhouse, until November 23. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AT their Open Garden weekend, Barbara Baikie and Peter Fletcher are holding a fundraising soirée featuring jazz duo Victor Rufus and Tate Sheridan, at Terroux, 88 Rochford Road, Wallaroo, NSW, 4pm-6pm, Sunday, November 17. Bookings at trybooking.com

MUSICA da Camera String Orchestra, with guest harpist Rohan Phemister, will perform works by Roman violin virtuoso Castrucci, Handel and Sibelius and Debussy, under director Rosemary Macphail. At the Holy Covenant Anglican Church, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday, November 16. Bookings at musicadacamera.org.au or at the door.

THE ANU School of Music and the ANU National Centre for Indigenous Studies will be hosting singer-songwriter and storyteller Archie Roach to talk about his memoir “Tell Me Why.” Roach has a new companion album of the same name” which will be on sale alongside the book. Llewellyn Hall, 7- 8.15pm, Friday, November 15, bookings to anu.edu.au

IN a tribute to the late Canberra viola d’amore player Ross Mitchell, Sydney Consort will be here with its last concert for the year, “Double Trouble”, which will feature Biber, JS Bach and Vivaldi on viola d’amores and baroque violins. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 17. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

A NEW classical group of four leading European soloists, the Skride Piano Quartet, will be performing for Musica Viva at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, November 14. Bookings at musicaviva.com.au

ORIANA Chorale will perform “Seven Last Words”, a performance of James MacMillan’s cantata for choir, soloists and strings. The chorale will also perform Heinrich Schütz’s work on the same theme “Die sieben Worte Jesu Christi am Kreuz” and choral music by Arvo Pärt. At the Canberra Girls’ Grammar School’s chapel, 4pm, Sunday, November 17. Bookings at orianachorale.com

AUSTRALIAN director Simon Stone made his Paris Opera debut on September 24 with a new production of Verdi’s “La Traviata” featuring soprano Pretty Yende as Violetta and conductor Michele Mariotti on the podium. Filmed live as part of the 2019/20 Palace Opera & Ballet Cinema Season it opens at Palace Electric Cinemas on November 15. Bookings at palacecinemas.com.au

AS part of Tuggeranong’s newest annual celebration SouthFest, Tuggeranong Arts Centre presents “Queer Stage”, a main stage line up of LGBTQ performers, including yodelling drag queen LayDee KinMee, showgirl Constantina Bush, indigenous electro tribal pop duo The Merindas, and electronic duo Electric Fields Music. The line up will be hosted by hilarious comedian Sean Choolburra. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, Greenway, from noon, Saturday, November 16. Free, all welcome.

THE Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the ANU Film Group join to present the Afghan Film Festival at the ANU Kambri Cultural Centre, November 15-21. All details and bookings at anufg.org.au

A FOLK concert to celebrate the legacy of the late Gillian Alcock, who devoted her life to making and playing the dulcimer, will be held at Smith’s Alternative, 3.30pm-6.30pm, Sunday, November 17, to raise funds for MS Australia, the peak body for Australians living with multiple sclerosis, as she did. Bookings at smithsalternative.com

HAIG Park will become a hive of spring celebration from noon to 5pm this Sunday, November 17, as the City Renewal Authority hosts its first “Big Spring Picnic”, aimed at bringing Haig Park to life with four distinct areas to experience and enjoy, each with its own unique programming. Details at HaigParkCBR.com.au

THE 1936 Cinesound production “Orphan of the Wilderness” will be screened by the Friends of the NFSA while a production crew from Brazilian television will be on hand to document the event for their 13-part series “Lost And Found”. At Canberra Museum & Gallery, 2.30pm, November 15. Free for Friends of the NFSA or entry by gold coin donation.

“LUCKY Jim” (Jim Sharrock) is a well-known Canberra musician and storyteller who will launch his new album “Stinky in the Fridge and other Family Favourites”, made for primary aged children (7–12 years) and their families at Corroboree Park Hall, Ainslie, 3pm–6pm, November 17. All welcome.