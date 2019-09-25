What’s on in the arts this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“GAME Masters: The Exhibition” looks at “Arcade Heroes”, the pioneering of games, “Game Changers” and the future-focussed world of independent game designers. It also features more than 80 playable games for kids of all ages. At the National Film and Sound Archive, 10am-4pm, September 27 to March 9, daily (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

MUSE Café has activist Dennis Altman chatting about his memoir, “Unrequited Love” with ANU’s Frank Bongiorno, at East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, September 29. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

CANBERRA Sinfonia will welcome virtuoso violinist Harry Ward to perform in and lead a performance of Vivaldi’s masterpiece, “The Four Seasons” at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday, September 28. Bookings to canberrasinfonia.com

QUEANBEYAN Players are staging “Oliver!” based on Dickens’ famous musical “Oliver Twist”. The company will hold special fundraising shows for the ACT Domestic Violence Crisis Service and Raw Potential Canberra. At The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, September 27–October 6. Bookings and all details of the special shows can be seen at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

POET and ACT writer-in-residence Angela Gardner will give a public lecture at UNSW Canberra, her home throughout the residency. At Academy Library, Building 6, UNSW Canberra, ADFA, Northcott Drive, Campbell, 6pm-7.30pm, Thursday, September 26. Free but bookings to eventsair.com

CO-STAR and co-creator of “Lennon: Through A Glass Onion”, Stewart D’Arrietta is bringing his show “Belly of A Drunken Piano – The Songs of Tom Waits”, to the upstairs space at the Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan, on Saturday, September 28. Bookings to oztix.com.au

THE 10th annual “Come Alive Museum Theatre Festival” will be held in the Courtyard Studio of the Canberra Theatre Centre from September 24–7. Hosted by the National Library of Australia it will see participating schools creating theatre pieces inspired by the library’s collection. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

MUSICACT invites individuals from the contemporary music scene in the ACT to “Industry Hook Ups”, a networking session with live performances from Doppel, Slow Dial and Pheno. At Sideway, Level 1/21 East Row, Civic, 7pm-10pm, Thursday, September 26. Bookings to humanitix.com.au or at the door.

SOPRANO Sara Macliver and Australian-born conductor and harpsichord director Benjamin Bayl will join the Australian Haydn Ensemble for a program of Handel and Scarlatti centred on the theme of the “delirium of love”. at Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, September 26. Bookings australianhaydn.com.au or 1800 334388 or at the door.

ANA Key and the Underdogs will be performing new wave, rock and blues music at the funky and refurbished Gang Gang Cafe and Bar, Shop 4, 2 Frencham Place, Downer, 7pm-10pm, Saturday, September 28. Free event, all welcome. Inquiries 6230 4070.

HOSTED by Bad! Slam! No Biscuit!!, the Australian National Poetry Slam ACT finals will be held at Gorman Arts Centre, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Saturday, September 28, bookings to eventbrite.com.au Canberra winners will travel to Sydney to compete in the national finals.

RMC Band, joined by current ANU School of Music students, will present ‘Army in Concert’, featuring ‘Lincolnshire Posy’ by Percy Grainger and Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture’. Llewellyn Hall, 2pm, Saturday, September 28. Entry by gold coin donation with all proceeds going to support Legacy Australia.

GROUPS appearing at Kambri Precinct, ANU, are The Chats with Abjects/The Unknowns, 8pm, Thursday, September 26, followed by Birds of Tokyo on their “Good Lord” tour, 8pm, Friday, September 27. Bookings for both to moshtix.com.au

MUSIC brought to Australia by more than four million immigrants between 1945 and 1985 will be performed by the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra, with massed mandolins, mandolas, mandocello, guitars and bass playing. “After the War”, at Albert Hall, 2pm, Saturday, September 28. Bookings to eventbrite.com or 0417 691404 or at the door.

POETRY at Manning Clark House features poets Sarah St Vincent Welch, Jennifer Kemarre Martinello and Melinda Smith. At 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm for 7.30pm, September 26. Tickets at the door include nibbles, wine and door prizes. All welcome.

THE 20th Lavazza Italian Film Festival opens at Palace Electric on September 24 with “The Champion”, set in the glossy world of professional, millionaire footballers, following the death of Bernardo Bertolucci last Novembe. A highlight will be “1900” (Novecento), the five-hour epic historical drama featuring actors like Robert De Niro, Gérard Depardieu and Donald Sutherland. The festival continues until October 17. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

KATE Miller-Heidke will be in town performing new versions of old favourites such as “The Last Day on Earth” and “O Vertigo!” and some new songs. At Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Thursday, September 26. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

ON the same night, the Fearless Comedy Gala returns for its fourth year of outrageously feel-good fun, with Claire Hooper, Susie Youssef, Double Denim, Chris Ryan, Ryan Coffey, Penny Greenhalgh, Tanya Lossano, Sparrow-Folk, Emo Parsonson, Tom Gibson and the Australian Voice Collective. At the Playhouse, 7.30pm, Thursday, September 26. All ticket proceeds to the Domestic Violence Crisis Service. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

PERFORMER Gary Pinto will pay homage to one of the most influential songwriters of all time with “Songs & Times of Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come” at The Playhouse, September 27. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Monaro Folk Society is offering all Canberrans the chance to dance in a free “Come and Try Bush Dancing” class. An expert teacher will introduce everyone to bush dancing with an easy session of instructions. Wear loose, light, comfortable clothing, preferably layered for easy warmth regulation and flat soled, smooth or non-grippy shoes. At Albert Hall, 10.30am-midday, Saturday, September 28.

CANBERRA Strings, made up of Barbara Jane Gilby and Pip Thompson on violins, Lucy Carrigy-Ryan and Jack Chenoweth on viola, Samuel Payne and Julia Janiszewski on cello and Kyle Daniel on bass, will perform chamber music, including Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night” in its original string sextet format. At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Sunday, September 29. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

REGIONAL author William Davies draws on personal experiences of pastoral living to tell a tale of crime and redemption in his new outback novel “Claypan”. Davies will be at Harry Hartog’s Bookstore, Woden, from 11am-1pm on Saturday, September 28. All welcome.