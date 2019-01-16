What’s On / Rogue Traders headline Oz Day show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “CityNews” holiday guide to summer happenings and attractions around Canberra as compiled by DANIELLE NOHRA

THIS year’s Australia Day celebrations will see the Rogue Traders headline a concert at Regatta Point.

There will also be other musicians playing on the day such as The Advocates, Los Chavos and Big Boss Groove.

But for families looking to entertain children, Patrick White Lawns, near Old Parliament House, will have plenty of activities such as cricket and golf.



Visitors can bring a picnic or buy food from a range of food outlets before the 9pm Australia Day fireworks.

This story updates the events listed in the January 17 edition of “CityNews”.

THE Museum of Australian Democracy will run a “Ghost Hunters Tour” on Thursdays and Saturdays until January 26. It’s a torchlight tour illuminated with stories of death, mysterious occurrences and dastardly deeds at Old Parliament House, 18 King George Terrace, Parkes, 8.30pm-9.15pm. Costs apply and bookings to moadoph.gov.au

THE Bungendore Show is showcasing and celebrating local talent, animals, produce, businesses and services in its 140th year. At The Bungendore Showgrounds, 71 Matthews Lane, NSW, January 27. Information at bungendoreshow.com.au

EXHIBITIONS

“ROME: City and Empire” features more than 200 of the British Museum’s most engaging and beautiful Roman objects each telling the story of how Rome grew from a series of small villages to become a mighty empire. At National Museum of Australia, Lawson Crescent, Acton, until February 3. Information at nma.gov.au

NATIONAL Portrait Gallery is celebrating 20 years, with 20 new portraits in its exhibition “20/20”. At King Edward Terrace, Parkes, until February 10. Free. Information at portrait.gov.au

THE National Library of Australia’s major exhibition “Cook and the Pacific” revisits the extraordinary Pacific voyages of Capt James Cook, between 1768 and 1780. At Parkes Place, Canberra, 10am-5pm, until February 10. Visit nla.gov.au

FROM Aboriginal times through to the establishment of the village of Hall in 1881, the exhibition, “A Tale of Two Villages” tells the story of the Hall-Ginninderra district. At Hall School Museum and Heritage Centre, Victoria Street, Hall, until June 13. Free. Information at museum.hall.act.au

“AFTER the war” explores the personal stories of hope, loss and love of ordinary Australians whose lives have been altered by war. At the Australian War Memorial, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, 10am-5pm, until July 11. Free. Information at awm.gov.au

FAMILY

ONE of the most diverse displays of reptiles in Australia, “Snakes Alive!” will be at the Australian National Botanic Gardens from January 14-20. At Clunies Ross Street, Acton, 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Information at anbg.gov.au

CANBERRA Theatre is bringing ballet’s most playful and live comedy to children aged three and up. “Coppélia” is full of magic tricks, life-size toys and enchanting costumes. At London Circuit, Civic, January 17-19. Information at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive will screen “Paper Planes”, which will be followed by plane-folding lessons with the “paper pilots” from the film. At McCoy Circuit, Acton, 1pm-4.30pm, January 26. Costs $10 with bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE National Library of Australia invites families to drop in to read stories from the Dreaming, explore the science of Cook’s voyages and create their own story of adventure at the “WordPlay” room for children aged four and over. National Library of Australia, Parkes Place, Canberra, until February 3. Information at nla.gov.au

EVERY Saturday at 2pm visitors can take a short walk with a ranger at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve who will teach them about potoroos and other important inhabitants of the Eucalypt Forest. After, at 2.45pm, guests can join another walk to search for koalas and hear some stories about them. At Tidbinbilla Reserve Road, Paddys River. Normal entry fees to Tidbinbilla apply. Visit tidbinbilla.act.gov.au

SPORT

THE Illawarra Hawks team is promising a thrilling game of basketball when it comes to Canberra to take on the Cairns Taipans on Australia Day at AIS Arena, Leverrier Street, Bruce, 2pm-5pm, January 26. Information at hawks.com.au