What’s on / Summer 2019 in Canberra

The ‘CityNews’ holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra as compiled by DANIELLE NOHRA.

EVENTS

THE annual Street Machine Summernats is Australia’s biggest horsepower party in the Southern Hemisphere. At Exhibition Park, 10 Flemington Road, Lyneham, January 3-6. Information at summernats.com.au

“SASHA Velour Live and in Colour” is a one-woman show celebrating the spectacle of drag through some of Sasha’s favourite numbers. At Canberra Theatre Centre, London Circuit, Civic, 8pm-9.30pm, January 9. Information at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE Portobello Road market at the Old Bus Depot Markets is all about browsing through a wide variety of high quality antiques and collectables such as decorative art and fine silver to restored furniture and jewellery. At 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 10am-4pm, January 13.

EXHIBITIONS

“ROME: City and Empire” features more than 200 of the British Museum’s most engaging and beautiful Roman objects each telling the story of how Rome grew from a series of small villages to become a mighty empire. At National Museum of Australia, Lawson Crescent, Acton, until February 3. Information at nma.gov.au

TO highlight the Australian National University’s connection with “Rome: City and Empire”, voluntary guides will conduct a one-hour tour focusing on specific Roman items in the collection that relate to those in the NMA exhibition. In the AD Hope Building, Ellery Crescent, ANU, 12.30pm, January 11. Free but numbers are limited. Bookings to 6288 3373

“LIVING Water: Journeying in inks” is an exhibition fuelled by Ella Whateley’s passion for ink and paper, and intrigued by the rich visual languages of Chinese painting and Chinese calligraphy. At the Australian Centre on China in the World, Australian National University, Fellows Lane, Acton, until January 11. Information at ciw.anu.edu.au

NATIONAL Portrait Gallery is celebrating 20 years, with 20 new portraits in its exhibition “20/20”. At King Edward Terrace, Parkes, until February 10. Free. Information at portrait.gov.au

THE National Library of Australia’s major exhibition “Cook and the Pacific” revisits the extraordinary Pacific voyages of Capt James Cook, between 1768 and 1780. At Parkes Place, Canberra, 10am-5pm, until February 10. Visit nla.gov.au

FROM Aboriginal times through to the establishment of the village of Hall in 1881, the exhibition, “A Tale of Two Villages” tells the story of the Hall-Ginninderra district. At Hall School Museum and Heritage Centre, Victoria Street, Hall, until June 13. Free. Information at museum.hall.act.au

“AFTER the war” explores the personal stories of hope, loss and love of ordinary Australians whose lives have been altered by war. At Australian War Memorial, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, 10am-5pm, until July 11. Free. Information at awm.gov.au

FAMILY

IN August the Australian Mint released a coloured $1 coin with images from “The Tales of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie” by May Gibbs, and now, the Mint’s children’s activity area is transforming into a May Gibbs activity corner for children aged four to 10. At Denison Street, Deakin, January 7-18. Free.

THE National Library of Australia invites families to drop in to read stories from the Dreaming, explore the science of Cook’s voyages and create their own story of adventure at the “WordPlay” room for children aged four and over. National Library of Australia, Parkes Place, Canberra, until February 3. Information at nla.gov.au

EVERY Saturday at 2pm visitors can take a short walk with a ranger at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve who will teach them about potoroos and other important inhabitants of the Eucalypt Forest. After, at 2.45pm, guests can join another walk to search for koalas and hear some stories about them. At Tidbinbilla Reserve Road, Paddys River. Normal entry fees to Tidbinbilla apply. Visit tidbinbilla.act.gov.au

SPORT

WATCH the UC Capitals take on Bendigo Spirit in Round 13 of the Women’s National Basketball League Championship at the Australian Institute of Sport, Leverrier Street, Bruce, 7pm, January 4. Information at wnbl.com.au

CANBERRA United takes on Adelaide United at McKellar Park, Walkley Place, McKellar, 4pm-7pm, January 13. Information to canberraunited.com.au