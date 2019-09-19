What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALISON Plevey’s company, the Australian Dance Party, is set to debut a full-length dance work, “From the vault”, directed by Plevey, with dramaturgy by Karla Conway, lighting by Mark Dyson and costumes by Imogen Keen. It’ll be held at the “Secret Warehouse”, Dairy Road Precinct, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, September 21 and 6pm, September 22. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au



THE Glenn Miller Orchestra is returning to town with 24 musicians, singers and dancers taking a journey down memory lane to celebrate its 82nd anniversary. At Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, September 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE ever-daring National University Theatre Society (NUTS) is staging “It’s Not Creepy If They’re Hot”, the third play from 20-year-old Sydney playwright Rosie Licence, who blends verbatim theatre, slam poetry and new music to follow 12 friends who just aren’t that great at being friends. At Kambri Drama Theatre, until September 21. Bookings at nutspresentsitsnotcreepy

“JAM for Refugees” returns for a third year running, with 30-minute performances from choral and instrumental groups such as Oriana Chorale, Musica da Camera, Igitur Nos, South Sudanese Anglican Church Youth Ministry Choir and mezzo-soprano Maartje Sevenster. The event aims to raise awareness and support refugees. At All Saints’ Anglican Church, Cowper Street, Ainslie, 12.30pm-8.30pm, Friday September 20. Entry by donation.

SWEET Dreams Festival is a new music and food event complete with a glow-in-the-dark ball pit and giant neon animals. Billed as a “soulful afternoon” of RNB and hip hop that will end up as “an electrifying evening of dance”, it’s at the Truffle Farm Canberra, 23 Mount Majura Road. Information at sweetdreamsfestival.com.au

DAME Edna Everage’s “My Gorgeous Life” national tour begins at Canberra Theatre, running until September 19. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

GUNGAHLIN Theatre Company is presenting the cult play “Mort” by the late Terry Pratchett. Death offers Mort a job but when Mort is left in charge for an evening, the plot thickens. The show will be presented by Gungahlin College’s musical and stage performance students and crewed by the live production and services students. At Gungahlin College Theatre, 23 Gozzard Street, Gungahlin, September 17–21. Bookings for the evening performances at stagecenta.com

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra’s next concert will feature the 2019 Canberra Youth Orchestra concerto competition winner, Nicholas Hilderson. As well, the orchestra, conducted by Max McBride, will play works written by ANU School of Music composers Kim Cunio, Frank Millward, Chris Sainsbury, Alec Hunter and Chloe Sinclair. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, September 21. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

THE Canberra Unscripted Festival is back for the third year. This year the festival’s offering a range of comedy, music and genre-inspired shows, at The Street Theatre from September 19–22. Lightbulb Improv will open the festival with “Script Tease”, which features opening scenes written by Canberra playwrights and Sunday night will feature the final of the Canberra Improv challenge. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

“SPENCER” is playwright Katy Warner’s new comedy/drama looking at a gloriously dysfunctional Australian family. There’s a language warning for this one. At The Q, Queanbeyan, September 19-21. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

“THE Irresistible” has been described as similar to “a good Twin Peaks episode”. Told through multiple parallel narratives, it’s woven like a mystery or a sci-fi and is part of Canberra Theatre’s avant-garde program, ETCETERA. The Playhouse, September 20-21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE NFSA is celebrating Floriade and beautiful gardens with “A Little Chaos”, starring Kate Winslet. It’ll be screened at 10.30am, September 20. And then, to mark the 40th anniversary of “Alien”, NFSA will be screening “Memory: The Origin of Alien”, showing never-before-seen materials including rejected designs and storyboards and behind the scenes footage. 6pm and 8pm, Friday, September 20. Bookings for all to nfsa.gov.au

“CHASING Chet” is an established project for Ben Martson (trumpet), Lachlan Coventry (guitar) and James Luke (bass) featuring a program of jazz standards. They’ll be at St Andrews Anglican Church, 47 Elrington Street, Braidwood, 2pm, Sunday, September 22. Tickets at the door, cash only.

RECENTLY named the number one burlesque performer in the World by “21st Century Burlesque Magazine”, artist Zelia Rose will be here to run workshops and to star in “Decadence and Debauchery” at The Abbey, Gold Creek, September 20-22. Bookings to jazidaproductions.com

“INVITING Lakshmi” is a performance by Padma Menon recreating the immersive Indian temple dance setting through music, dance, narrative, philosophy and visuals (visuals by Geoffrey Dunn). The performance will be followed by a 30 minute discussion forum. At the Moving Archetypes Studio, Unit 10, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick, 2pm, Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22. Bookings and details movingarchetypes.com.au or 0447 643646.

BRITISH violinist Anthony Marwood will perform in collaboration with Four Winds artistic director James Crabb in the Windsong Pavilion at Barragga Bay, near Bermagui, 1pm–3pm, this Sunday, September 22. People under 16 get free entry. Bookings to fourwinds.com.au

PHOENIX Collective’s “Freedom & Equality” will see the quartet play music to free the soul, with string quartets by cutting-edge American composer Jennifer Higdon, alongside masters Haydn, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Thursday, September 19. Bookings to trybooking.com or 0402 544016 or at the door.

THE Whitworth Roach Classical Music Performance Competition Finale will be held at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday September 19, tickets at the door.

THE José Carbó Trio — super-baritone José Carbó with classical guitarists Andrew Blanch and Ariel Nurhadi — will perform for Art Song Canberra in a concert called L’Heure Exquise (The Exquisite Hour). At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm Sunday, September 22. Bookings to trybooking.com or ticket at the door (no EFTPOS).

THE Japanese Film Festival presents a free Classics program called “Grief and Vengeance: Otherworldly Tales” at the National Film and Sound Archive on September 21-22. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

MUSICA da Camera, with talented young violinist Sam Jenkin as its guest, will perform violin favourites by Bach, Bruch, Barber, Grainger and Holst. At the Holy Covenant Anglican Church, 89 Dexter Street, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday, September 21. Tickets at the door.

IN “Transcendence”, marking International Day of Peace, Tobias Cole leads a celebration of singing, featuring children and young adults from Turner Trebles, Canberra Children’s Choir, Lyneham High Voices, Vocal Fry and ANU Chamber Choir. National Portrait Gallery, 3pm-4pm, Saturday, September 21. Free event.

CARL Rafferty is off to give a solo piano concert in the baroque salon of Vienna’s Alten Rathaus and will give a preview of the concert, “A Toast to Vienna!” which he’ll be playing at. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 5.30pm, Saturday and Sunday September 21 and 22. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net