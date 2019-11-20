What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA School of Bollywood Dancing dancers have performed all around the country, including at sporting events, on television, and in an Indo-Australian film. Their 13th annual concert, featuring a cast of more than 70 dancers and more than 30 acts, is at Hawker College theatre, 6pm, November 23. Bookings at canberrabollywood.com.au

CANBERRA Choral Society, joined by 120 guest choristers to form a massed choir of 200 voices, will perform Handel’s “Messiah” this Saturday in Llewellyn Hall at 7.30pm, with a massed choir, a hand-picked orchestra and featuring soloists, soprano Amy Moore, mezzo soprano Stephanie Dillon, tenor Richard Butler and bass Andrew O’Connor, under the baton of Roland Peelman. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, November 23. There will be a pre-concert talk by Peelman at 6.45pm. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

CANBERRA pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman will join violinist and new Canberran Dan Russell of the Phoenix Collective, in a recital of violin and piano sonatas by Delius and Elgar, followed by “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. “Ye Olde England”, at Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7pm, November 21. Bookings at trybooking.com

ART Song Canberra’s next concert will be given by popular husband and wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist Alan Hicks. “Journey’s End”, with songs by Schumann, Debussy, Sculthorpe and Granados, will take place in Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 24. Bookings at trybooking.com or at the door.

NOËL Coward’s “Waiting in The Wings” is set in a retirement community for former leading actresses. What could possibly go wrong? Director Stephen Pike has assembled a line-up of Canberra’s leading ladies for seasons at The Q, Queanbeyan, from November 20-23, then at Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, from November 27 to December 7. Bookings at theq.net.au or canberrarep.org.au

A STUDIO performance by Padma Menon of Indian temple dance set to the passionate poetry and music of the “Bhakthi” devotional tradition. Moving Archetypes Studio, Unit 10, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick, 3pm, Saturday, November 23. Seating is on cushions on carpet but chairs are also available. Bookings at movingarchetypes.com.au

CANBERRA composer Michael Dooley is celebrating his 60th birthday in a two-evening musical feast at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. The first course on Friday, November 22 is classical, with the Llewellyn Choir and soloists, while the second on Saturday, November 23, is more jazz and gospel-flavoured. Bookings to both trybooking.com

THE silent film vampire classic “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror” comes to Arc Cinema this weekend for one performance only with a live score performed by Ensemble Offspring with a new score composed by Perth musician Christopher Tonkin. At the National Film and Sound Archive, 6pm, Saturday, November 23. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au

“EL Testigo” (The Witness) tells the story of Jesús Abad Colorado, a Colombian photojournalist who has has documented the country’s civil war for the last 25 years. At Weston Theatre, Crawford Building, ANU, 1 Lennox Crossing, 6.30pm, Thursday November 21. It will be followed by a Q&A session with the film’s director, Kate Horne. Bookings to eventbrite.co.uk

VIOLINIST Midori Seiler makes her Australian debut with the Australian Haydn Ensemble as guest director and soloist in their season finale of Mozart and Haydn symphonies and concerti. At Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, November 21. Bookings at australianhaydn.com.au

MUSE Café has author Garry Linnell talking about his book “Buckley’s Chance”, at Muse, East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, November 24. Bookings at musecanberra.com.au

QL2 presents “Hot to Trot”, which will see Quantum Leap dancers in their own short dance works, choreographed by Amalia Socha, Christopher Wade, Danny Riley, Ela Parsons, Hollie Knowles, Jett Chudleigh, Penelope Amoore and Sarah Long under the watchful eye of Ruth Osborne. At QL2 Theatre, November 23 and 24. Bookings at eventbrite.com

THE LGBTI+ Elders Dance Club, created by All the Queens Men, is an event that, through dancing, celebrates a generation discriminated against. The club helps to combat isolation and foster connection, support and companionship. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 2pm-4pm, Saturday, November 23. Free, bookings not required.

“ESCAPE Hunt: 1835 edition” is an interactive, escape-room-style-performance designed for an adult audience. The year is 1835. Lanyon owner James Wright is about to set off for a summer duck hunt on the river with his brother and friend. But why are the convicts trying to stop them? At Lanyon Homestead, 10.30am, 12.30pm and 4pm Saturday, November 23. Free but bookings are essential by Friday, November 22 to eventbrite.com.

I PROGRETTI Chamber Choir will perform in the James Turrell Skyspace, (in the grounds of the National Gallery of Australia) 6pm, Sunday, November 24. All welcome.

ARIA award-winning artist Drapht’s latest offering “Summer They Say” is coming to Kambri, 8pm, this Saturday, November 23. Bookings to moshtix.com.au

SOUTH Side is celebrating one year in Canberra with an end-of-year concert and party. It’ll be a fundraiser for the MyHome in Canberra project in Curtin for people experiencing mental health issues and/or homelessness. All proceeds go to the project, ACT Scouts are waiving the hall hire fee and all artists are donating their services. At Lyons Scout Hall, Tooms Place, Lyon, 4pm-6pm, Sunday, November 24. Bring a plate to share. Tickets at the door.