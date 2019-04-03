What’s on this weekend?

“POTTED Potter, The Unauthorized Harry Experience, A Parody by Dan and Jeff”, Canberra Theatre, Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700. Suitable for ages six and above.

DANCER Liz Lea will reprise her show “RED”, which looks at living with endometriosis in an entertaining way, at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 7pm, Friday, April 5. Bookings to trybooking.com

KIRSTY Budding’s soccer-themed performance of “Romeo & Juliet” will be staged at Belconnen Theatre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, at 8.15pm, on April 7. Free. Bookings to buddingtheatre.com

THE “Two Fires” festival is up and running again in Braidwood, with a free exhibition of fine artworks at the Braidwood Regional Arts Group Gallery, in Wallace Street, and a new Aboriginal History Exhibition at Braidwood Museum. Humphrey McQueen will deliver the Judith Wright Address in St Bede’s Hall at 10.15am on Saturday, April 6, after the opening ceremony and Welcome to Country from 9am-10am. Bookings and a comprehensive guide at twofiresfestival.org.au

JIM Cartwright’s comedy “Two”, sees Brian Meegan and Kate Raison playing a middle-aged landlord and landlady couple who met as children. Through flashbacks, they portray 14 colourful characters. Staged by artistic director of the Ensemble Theatre Mark Kilmurry, it’s coming to The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from April 4-6. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

TENOR Kent McIntosh, trained at Canberra School of Music and now a senior chorister with Opera Australia, is one third of the Tasman Soloists and will perform in Canberra this weekend. She’ll be singing alongside Sharolyn Kimmorley and Rob Johnson, performing Britten’s “Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings”, Schubert’s “Trio for voice, horn & piano” as well as selections of Gilbert & Sullivan and other works. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, April 7. Bookings to trybooking.com

CANBERRA Opera’s Recital Series resumes with soprano Michaella Edelstein performing an afternoon of Mozart with Adela Greenbaum and Sarah Prestwidge, accompanied by pianist, Kathleen Loh. At St. Philip’s Anglican Church, corner of Moorhouse and Macpherson Streets, O’Connor, 3.30pm. Bookings to trybooking.com

CONDUCTOR Jessica Cottis returns to Australia to conduct oboesit Diana Doherty, in Nigel Westlake’s “Spirit of the Wild,” Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra. The concert will also feature Beethoven’s Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus,” Op.43, Ross Edwards’ “Ecstatic Dance” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, op. 56. Llewellyn Hall. 7.30pm, April 3-4, bookings to cso.org.au

THE James McCusker Orchestra and Canberra Youth Orchestra will present “Gabriel’s Oboe”, English Folk Song Suite and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Russian Easter Overture”, with the two orchestras combining to perform movements from Bizet’s “L’Arlésienne Suite No 1”. At Overture Hall, Orana Steiner School, Weston, 12.30pm, Saturday, April 6. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or tickets at the door.

THE Ukulele Republic of Canberra is holding its second “Gang Gang Twang” regional ukulele festival, full of workshops, acts and a big closing show, at Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street, Braddon, 9am to 7pm, Sunday, April 7. All welcome, inquiries to 0417 693012.

A WILD new comedy, “How to Rule the World”, by playwright Nakkiah Lui is a fast-paced look at Australia’s myths of multiculturalism and the fair go. A motley group of political operatives are convinced they can beat the system from the inside. At The Playhouse, April 3-6. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“THE Narcissus Myth” is a presentation for the Canberra Jung Society by Dr Rae Chittock exploring what the myth contains that keeps it alive. MacKillop Centre, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, 8pm, Friday, April 5. Tickets at the door. Bookings not required.

CANBERRA Big Band Collective will be performing swing music in “Around the World”, featuring the combined talents of local bands, In Full Swing and Spectrum. Canberra City Band Hall, Phillip Avenue, Watson, 6pm for 6.30pm, Saturday, April 6. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

“WITH Grace” is a sell-out cabaret show, written and performed by Bronte Kellam-Pearson and directed by Bobby Fox. It’s coming to Polit Bar in Manuka at 8pm on Saturday, April 6. Tickets at the door.

THE National Film and Sound Archive’s popular Vinyl Lounge is running again at 6pm this Friday, April 5. Free. Then there’ll be a screening of “The Go-Betweens: Right Here” followed by a Q&A with the band’s former drummer Lindy Morrison and violinist Amanda Brown, 8pm on April 5. A double feature of “Now Sound: Melbourne’s Listening” and “Turn It Up: Finding Sydney’s Sound” at 3pm on Saturday, April 6, also with a Q&A. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE Royal Opera House 2018/19 Live Cinema Season will present Carlos Acosta’s version of Marius Petipa’s “Don Quixote”, danced by Australia’s Alexander Campbell and Akane Takada. Event Cinemas, Manuka, 1pm, Sunday, April 7. Bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

“LIFE the show” is up and running until April 21. It’s the headliner in an action-packed month of entertainment at the Spiegeltent on Canberra Theatre Centre’s Forecourt. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.