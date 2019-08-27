Wine show gets its first Chinese entry

AFTER almost 20 years of the Canberra International Riesling Challenge, the wine show has has its first Chinese entry. 

CIRC Chairman James Service says: “We think this is probably the first Chinese entry to an Australian Wine Show, showing the rapidly improving quality and confidence in the Chinese wine industry and the status of the Challenge as the international showcase of Riesling.

“The Chinese entry comes from Ningxia Province which has a total area of vines of about 40,000 hectares – about 17 per cent bigger than the area of wine grape vines in NSW.”

The Canberra International Riesling Challenge, which will be held mid-October, also has record entries from Canada and the Czech Republic (after a record year last year as well). There will be wines from Chile, too.

“The Canadian entries come from the Okanagan Valley, the major wine region of British Columbia, and include some ice wines – a Riesling style, which is becoming rarer as global temperatures rise,” Mr Service says.

“We are particularly delighted with the range of countries that have entered, with entries from nine countries. We are very pleased to announce such a solid entry level for the 20th Challenge”.

