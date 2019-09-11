Winners bloom at spring art show

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Artists Society of Canberra has been going strong since 1927 and its 78th annual spring exhibition, held at the Fitters Workshop in Kingston, showed it is still as strong as ever.

President Vickie Hingston-Jones, in welcoming guests to the opening on praised the increasing sophistication in the hang and layout of the exhibition, which this year features more than 350 works, all for sale.

The prize for the best work in the exhibition, the Blackett Homes Grand Prize, was awarded to Zhanna Stevens for her work, “Desert Mounted Corps Memorial, Anzac Parade,”

Other featured prizes were The Capital Hotel Group Prize for Best Abstract, which went to Julie Lark for “Raging Storm,” the Peg Minty Prize for Landscape, to Louise Spencer for “Night Shade,” Best Portrait to Kate Higgins for “Reflections,” Best Flora/Fauna/Still Life to Josie Barac for “Australian Magpie” and, a popular favourite on the night, the Capital Chemist Sculpture award, which went to Robin Fort for “Polar Pachyderm”.

ASOC 78th annual spring exhibition, Fitters Workshop, Kingston, 10am-5pm daily until September 15.

The full list of prizewinners

Watercolour:

David Hatton Prize for Watercolour, Maria Boreham – Eucalyptus erythrocoys; 2nd Cheryl Hodges – Penance Grove; 3rd Margaret Carr – Spring Morning.

Acrylic:

1st Stephen Clively – Still life, with Jim and Mandalay; 2nd Bill Causbrook – Brindabella (landscape); 3rd Kiran Grewal – Under fire.

Drawing:

1st Lynn Nicholas – Beneath Our Feet; 2nd Steve Tomlin – Hereabouts; 3rd Tim Hardy – The Bridge from George Street.

Mixed Media:

1st Peter van Rens – Bay of Fires; 2nd Maureen Lawrentin – Down by the River; 3rd Sally Fridemanis – Golden Whisper.

Miniature:

1st Isla Patterson – Mt Corree; 2nd Arlene Williams – “Girl” and “Boy” Flying High; 3rd Josie Barac – Pacific Black Duck Feather Study; Highly Commended, Margaret Carr – A Sunny Spot.

Oil:

1st Mark Redzic – Molonglo River; 2nd Annette Rennie – Captertee; 3rd Annette Rennie – Last Light.

Printmaking

1st Hilary Warren – Contemplation 2; 2nd Ruth Lathlean – Chairs.

Pastel:

1st Jo Anne Pulko – Red Chill; 2nd Ian Bignall – After the Storm, Nelson Beach; 3rd Victoria Doyle – Surf’s Up;

Best Abstract – Capital Hotel Group Prize, Julie Lark – Raging Storm

Peg Minty prize for Landscape – Louise Spencer – Night Shade

Best Portrait – Kate Higgins – Reflections

Best Flora/Fauna/Still Life – Josie Barac – Australian Magpie

Capital Chemist Sculpture – Robin Fort – Polar Pacyderm

The Blackett Homes Grand Prize for best work in the exhibition – Zhanna Stevens – Desert Mounted Corps Memorial, Anzac Parade