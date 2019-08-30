World Bonsai masters come to Canberra

Helen Musa
Kunio Kobayashi at work.

BONSAI enthusiasts will be descending on Canberra this weekend for the World Bonsai Masters event at the National Arboretum.

Two respected bonsai artists, Kunio Kobayashi from Japan and Ryan Neil from the USA, will be here to share their philosophy on the art and science of bonsai in a series of workshops, discussions and demonstrations open to the public.

Kobayashi is a renowned bonsai artist, the founder and owner of Shunkaen Bonsai Museum in Tokyo, who focuses on traditional bonsai methods, while Neil, who studied the art of bonsai for six years in Japan, now pushes the traditional boundaries to create a unique American style using native materials.

The two visiting master artists will hold a discussion forum and critique in an intimate setting from 1pm-4pm, tomorrow, Saturday, August 31.

Later on Saturday, from 6pm-10pm, in a cocktail evening and demonstration they will simultaneously transform stock trees using their distinctive styles into striking bonsai. A live auction of a bonsai tree will follow.

Observer passes allow members of the public to watch both bonsai masters as they work with a limited number of students. Bookings for all to stickytickets.com.au

 

