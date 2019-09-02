 Young voices heard through dance 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The weekly wrap of all things arts by arts editor HELEN MUSA

THE Youth Dance Festival – Dance Fest – has been held at the Canberra Theatre since 1985. Now, with more than 45,000 alumni, it will present 61 performances created by the young people of 39 high schools and colleges in Canberra and the immediate region. Creative director Jamie Winbank says it provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard through dance. September 11-13, book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

“THE Diamonds” is billed as “a celebration of the greatest divas of all time”, such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Lady Gaga. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, Saturday, September 14. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

ENTERTAINERS Rhonda Burchmore and Lara Mulcahy will be in town with a hilarious show celebrating great duos, including Sonny and Cher and the Blues Brothers. At Canberra Southern Cross Club Woden. Saturday, September 14. Book at cscc.com.au

FORMER Canberra actor-filmmaker Mary Musolino, now living in Melbourne, will be here for the Australian premiere of her seven-minute film, “Old Habits”, at the Canberra Short Film Festival (September 8-22). Book at csff.com.au

CONCERT pianist and physician Robert Schmidli performs Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Galuppi and Chopin, using his musical gifts to raise awareness and money for L’Arche Genesaret at the Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, September 8. Book at trybooking.com

FORMER Canberra music teacher and choir director Bronwyn Hendy is returning to town with the 40-strong Sydney Welsh Choir. It will perform at the War Memorial in the Last Post Ceremony, 3.30pm-4pm, Saturday, September 14, and in a full concert with soprano Sarahlouise Owens, at Yarralumla Uniting Church, 2pm, Sunday, September 15. Book at eventbrite.com.au

GIRLS Rock! Canberra, a community arts organisation empowering young people through music, is holding an all-ages fundraiser gig in Braidwood featuring Cathy Diver, Powder Blue, The Perfs and Ghostgum. At Smokey Horse, 183 Wallace Street, Braidwood, 4pm-8pm, Sunday, September 8. Tickets at the door only.