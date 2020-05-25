750 more tests and still no sign of COVID-19

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE have been been more than 750 COVID-19 tests done since Friday (May 22) and there’s still no sign of the virus in the ACT.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 15,899, and ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says testing remains strong.

“Testing remains the best way for us to know if COVID-19 is active in the community,” she says.

“If you’re feeling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite.

“Remember, we all have a personal responsibility to keep our community safe. What we do now will help keep the ACT free of COVID-19.”