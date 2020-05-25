750 more tests and still no sign of COVID-19

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

THERE have been been more than 750 COVID-19 tests done since Friday (May 22) and there’s still no sign of the virus in the ACT. 

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 15,899, and ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says testing remains strong.

“Testing remains the best way for us to know if COVID-19 is active in the community,” she says.

“If you’re feeling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite.

“Remember, we all have a personal responsibility to keep our community safe. What we do now will help keep the ACT free of COVID-19.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNishi building roof catches fire
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply