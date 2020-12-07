A big play for puppet Bluey

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STAGE adaptation of children’s TV series “Bluey”, “Bluey’s Big Play” stars the Heeler puppet family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, in their first live theatre show. Canberra will get a double-whammy, as the cast will be rehearsing at the Canberra Theatre Centre ahead of preview performances here on December 18-19, then they’ll return from January 19-24 after its premiere in Brisbane. “Bluey” is the most-watched series ever on ABC iView. Book here or call 6275 2700.

CANBERRA singer-songwriter Groovy Daughter has teamed up with local hip-hop legend Citizen Kay for her new R&B ballad “Harsh”, which draws inspiration from vocalists like Amy Winehouse. Earlier this year, she performed as part of the Isol-Aid festival. The song will be released on December 17 via Soundcloud.

ARTIST Caroline Reid will be exhibiting new work “Grounded” at the Helen Stephens Gallery. In this exhibition Reid, who has recently won the 2021 artist-in-residence at the Chateau Orquevaux in north-eastern France, has painted the year of 2020 in the Canberra region, starting with the aftermath of smoke and fires and ending with the vibrant yellow of the canola season. “Meet the Artist”, 39 Murray Street, Collector, Sunday, December 13 from 2pm.

CONCEIVED and directed by Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike Live” is a 360-degree live dance and acrobatic “feverish spectacle” based on the hit movies “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL”. Coming to Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, it will be performed in the “world’s largest Spiegeltent”, the Arcadia, specifically built for Australian audiences. The Sydney season starts on Thursday, December 17. Book here.

IN response to the impact of COVID-19 on the arts community, The Street Theatre has selected not its planned six, but seven, artists to develop their ideas right from the earliest stage of inception and for each, a $5,000 grant. The successful “early phase” applicants are Adam Broinowski, Linda Chen, Sally Marett, Joanna Richards, Ylaria Rogers, Kenneth Spiteri and Dylan Van Den Berg.

CANBERRA jazz duo In2Deep (Rachel McNally with pianist Mike Dooley) are ending the year with a bang, releasing their third album “One Spring Morning”. They’ll be joined by some of Canberra’s top musicians, including Miroslav Bukowski on trumpet and Con Campbell on tenor sax, for the launch at North Belconnen Uniting Church, 30 Conley Drive, Melba, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, December 19. Bookings essential.