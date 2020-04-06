Number plates delivered to your door

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACCESS Canberra has set up a number plate home delivery service from today (April 6) to remove the need to visit a Service Centre.

With the exception of new ACT driver licence applications, all other Access Canberra services can be completed online or over the phone, without the need to visit a Service Centre.

Access Canberra executive branch manager, engagement and COVID-19 response, Emily Springett said customers can complete more than 450 services and transactions online or by calling 132281.

“Unless you are applying for a brand-new ACT driver licence, you can do everything over the phone,” Ms Springett said.

“We have even set up a number plate delivery service and will deliver the new plates to your home.”

A dedicated quiet period has been established between 9am and 11am, to support vulnerable Canberrans and those with English as a second language, who may not have access to online services or who need assistance to do so.

“This change to our service delivery model means we can continue to provide great customer service, while supporting the health and safety of our teams and our community,” she said.

“If you still need to visit a service centre, please call this number and arrange a time to visit.”

All Access Canberra Service Centres in Woden, Tuggeranong, Belconnen and Gungahlin will be open from 9am-4pm weekdays. Visit Access Canberra at act.gov.au/accessCBR