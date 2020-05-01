ACT makes it through a second day of no active cases

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the ACT, making it two days without any active cases.



A further 307 people have been tested since ACT Health announced that there were no active COVID-19 cases yesterday (April 30).

The ACT’s total is still 106 but ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is again warning Canberrans to not be complacent.

“It is important that we protect the good work we have done. Please continue to follow ACT Health directives and practise good hygiene as we continue to help fight this virus together,” she says.

She is also urging all Canberrans, who have flu-like symptoms, to get tested.

“Testing as many people as possible is vitally important for us to maintain our strong position and it will help us in providing the most accurate representation of COVID-19 in the ACT,” she says.