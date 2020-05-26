Three weeks on, and still no virus cases in ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH tests topping 16,000 and 190 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the ACT still hasn’t reported a single case of COVID-19 in three weeks.

ACT Health continues to report the virus total remains at 107 cases, with no active cases in Canberra.

However, the directorate says it only takes one person with COVID-19 to come into contact with others to create a cluster and potentially start a new wave of COVID-19.

“We don’t want to go backwards so it is important people don’t become complacent or careless with their actions,” Health warns, again asking Canberrans to: